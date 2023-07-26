3 more Chiefs miss Wednesday’s training camp practice in St. Joseph

On a sunny and hot Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs began the fourth full practice of their 2023 training camp. After Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney counted up the players on the practice field, six Kansas City players were absent.

For Wednesday Chiefs practice, I have not seen LB Nick Bolton, DT Chris Jones, LB Isaiah Moore, WR John Ross or WR Kadarius Toney. DT Turk Wharton remains on PUP. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 26, 2023

Nick Bolton, Isaiah Moore and John Ross are new additions to the list of players missing practice time. It was reported that Bolton slipped during Tuesday’s session, so his absence may be a precaution. We hope to get some additional information on all three players when practice concludes.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is being charged a $50,000 fine for every practice session he misses as he continues his contract holdout.

On Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid announced that Kardarius Toney had undergone a surgical procedure. He might miss the rest of camp, but Reid said there is a “chance” he will be ready to play in the season opener against the Detroit Lions on September 7.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton remains on the team’s Reserve/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list. Present at practice, he is rehabbing last season’s ACL injury on the sidelines.