Arrowheadlines: Chiefs won’t be adding an alternate uniform any time soon

Chiefs’ Clark Hunt: ‘I Don’t Anticipate’ Alternative Uniforms Despite NFL Rule Change | Bleacher Report

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told reporters the franchise has no plan on adding any variety to their patented red and white look. “It was something that my dad felt very strongly about, going all the way back to the early ‘60s. He wanted a lot of continuity in the uniform and we’ve tried to maintain that over the years. I think we have a very distinct brand with the red and white, and I don’t anticipate steering away from that any time soon,” Hunt told reporters. NFL teams have increasingly embraced alternate uniforms, both as a way of mixing things up and as an additional revenue stream via replica jerseys. Throwbacks have been the in trend for the 2023 season, with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans introducing old-school looks in recent months.

Patrick Mahomes on favorite regular-season game with Chiefs | The Kansas City Star

Heading into that Week 17 game, the Chiefs had a chance to get a playoff bye, but they needed to beat the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium and have the Patriots lose at home to the Dolphins. That’s just what happened and Harlan was on the call for the end of both games. That game, which the Chiefs won 31-21, remains quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite in the regular season during his time in Kansas City. Mahomes revealed that fact in a video shared by Netflix. The three stars of the docuseries “Quarterback” (Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Kirk Cousins) answered a number of fun questions, and one was about their favorite regular-season game. “Kevin Harlan was on the call where we won the game and the Patriots lost at the same exact time,” Mahomes said. “And I remember Coach (Andy) Reid had told them not to show the score because that determine if we were gonna get a bye or not. So obviously we thought the Patriots were going to win. And so you didn’t know the score. “Even though we were on defense and nothing was going on we heard the fans, they started cheering. I remember we were asking fans, ‘Did they lose?’ They were telling us. That was a cool moment to have at Arrowhead.”

Jets to wear “Legacy White” uniform in Week One, Week Four | NBC Sports

The team announced on Monday that they will be wearing “Legacy White” uniforms for Week One and Week Four of the 2023 season. In Week One, the Jets host the Bills on Monday Night Football. In Week Four, the Jets host the Chiefs in Sunday Night Football. The uniform features the Jets logo from the days of the original all-green helmet, a white jersey, and white pants. It means that the Bills and Chiefs will be wearing their dark home jerseys on the road for these two key early-season road games.

The #Jets will be bringing back their 'Legacy White' throwback uniforms for two games this season -- in Week 1 vs. the Bills and Week 4 vs. the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/18Y9RsGuhu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 24, 2023

NFL training camp: Ten most intriguing position battles to track in 2023 | NFL.com

6 - Kansas City Chiefs RECEIVER Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Kadarius Toney vs. Skyy Moore vs. Rashee Rice vs. Richie James vs. Justin Watson vs. Justyn Ross Another year brings yet more WR turnover for Patrick Mahomes. This offseason, K.C. lost JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. The expectation is Toney and Moore will take bigger leaps in Year 2 in the system. Toney, a midseason trade acquisition in 2022, owns WR1 upside but must stay healthy and display development in his route running. Case in point: He’s already dealing with a knee injury that led to surgery and could cost him time. Rice owns good size and speed with vertical ability that should play well in the Chiefs’ offense if he hits the ground running. James is efficient, coming off a solid season with the Giants. Ross is a wild card if finally healthy. We know Mahomes will make it work with whoever is on the field — having tight end Travis Kelce as a security blanket makes everything easier. The question is, who from this group will take a stride forward and become a consistent playmaker for the defending Super Bowl champs?

Sources - Cowboys, CB Trevon Diggs signs 5-year $97M extension | ESPN

Not two hours after discussing the importance of keeping their homegrown talent on long-term deals, the Dallas Cowboys signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year extension that sources say is worth $97 million and includes a $21.25 million signing bonus. Diggs was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season, but he is now signed through 2028. The deal can max out at $104 million if he hits on incentives.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants agree to one-year contract | USA Today

The two sides have come to a one-year contract agreement that had the two-time Pro Bowler in attendance when veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday, the team announced. The deal is worth up to $11 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus, a person with knowledge of the deal told NorthJersey.com and the USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the agreement had not been announced by the team. “Obviously we are glad we were able to work things out with Saquon,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said in a news conference. “We all recognize the player and person Saquon is and what he means to our team. He is a good teammate, a leader and a really good player. We are looking forward to getting on the field tomorrow.”

10 Bold Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season | Bleacher Report

Tyreek Hill Will Break the Single-Season Receiving Record Tyreek Hill made headlines earlier this month when he made the bold proclamation that he would break the 2,000-yard receiving mark during an appearance on his own It Needed To Be Said podcast. The Miami Dolphins receiver believes he will become the first to ever reach that lofty number, breaking the previous high of 1,964 set by Calvin Johnson in 2012. Hill said that this is one of the few items left on his career bucket list along with winning a second Super Bowl ring. While 2,000 yards is a lofty goal, Hill is well-positioned to reach it. He is still clearly in the prime of his career and coming off his best single-season performance yet, having recorded 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. While some believed he would regress without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the wideout thrived with Tua Tagovailoa targeting him—gaining nearly 500 more yards during the 2022 season than he did in 2021.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes discuss training camp pace

On Tuesday, it was Mahomes’ turn to speak following training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The reigning league MVP described how working so many new players into the team’s offense in 2022 — en route to a Super Bowl championship — helped him become the player he is. “I think it just helped with me being able to teach the guys what I want,” Mahomes recalled, “and Coach Reid gave me the freedom to do that. Obviously, we do some stuff out there [where] there might be some mistakes. We go in the film room, and Coach Reid lets me talk a lot.” While Kelce putting the quarterback on par with a coach closing in on 250 regular-season wins is hyperbolic, Mahomes does realize that on-the-field coaching is increasingly crucial to his position. “Obviously, [Reid] is going to get his point across because he’s the master of the offense,” observed Mahomes. “But he can let the guys hear it from me — and give me the freedom to do that. And then [when] we do the walkthroughs? Same thing. “Having that experience last year with a lot of new guys, I can kind of talk through it and have more confidence knowing I’m saying the right thing. The evolution of the quarterback position is being able to learn more — and teach the other guys around you.”

The #Chargers and star QB Justin Herbert have agreed to terms on a blockbuster 5-year extension worth $262.5M, per me and @MikeGarafolo, including monster guarantees to protect Herbert and lock him in for the future.

pic.twitter.com/iMyKEkYLke — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

