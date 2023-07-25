 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Tuesday’s Day 3

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s third training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Tuesday morning for the third full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

15 public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with every player donning more equipment.

The new equipment allowed some... actual running plays.

Running back Isiah Paceho actually took some real reps.

For head coach Andy Reid, the running back is the latest member of the 100 Miles an Hour Club.

On this day, some defensive backs had Patrick Mahomes’ number.

It looked like Nazeeh Johnson had earned some time with the first string.

That moved Joshua Williams back to the second string — and he responded.

But Williams wasn’t the only one who showed he could come back from adversity.

Come to think of it, there were other players in the secondary who showed up, too.

Some of their success came as the result of an unintentional assist.

Mahomes and Justyn Ross missed a chance to connect.

But if Ross had brought the ball in, he would have been ahead of schedule.

Ross wasn’t the only one with whom Mahomes couldn't quite connect.

Mahomes also had more duels with cornerback Trent McDuffie.

The quarterback said he’s always thought the first-round corner was going places.

The new veteran backup quarterback dueled with the new veteran backup linebacker.

As usual, Mahomes spread the ball around — but right now, these are the pass-catchers getting the work with the first string.

Harrison Butker put together a good string.

Coming soon to a training camp near you: full contact.

The next practice is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates starting when practice begins. We expect that offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will be among those speaking to the press after practice has concluded.

