3 Chiefs miss Tuesday’s training camp practice in St. Joseph

Under clear skies and temperatures expected to reach the low 80s, the Kansas City Chiefs began the third full practice of their 2023 training camp on Tuesday morning. From the press tent, Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney counted up the players on the practice field, coming up three short.

The Chiefs’ not in attendance for Tuesday’s work: DT Chris Jones, WR Kadarius Toney (knee) and DT Turk Wharton (ACL) — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 25, 2023

Defensive tackle Chris Jones continues to be charged a $50,000 fine for every practice session he misses as he continues his holdout. He and the team are in the process of negotiating a extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the coming season.

Wide receiver Kardarius Toney misses another practice after “tweaking“ his knee while returning a punt during warmups to Sunday’s practice session. On Monday, tight end Travis Kelce appeared to be saying that the injury will cause Toney to miss significant time. We have been told to expect clarification from head coach Andy Reid after Tuesday’s practice.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton remains on the team’s Reserve/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list. He is present for Tuesday’s practice, but is spending it rehabbing last season’s ACL injury on the sidelines.