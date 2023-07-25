Chiefs go into the season with the highest team rating in ‘Madden 24’

On Saturday, EA Sports wrapped up its week-long “Madden 24” player ratings release.

Let’s examine how the Kansas City Chiefs’ kickers, punters and fullbacks have been evaluated for the coming season.

Kickers

Harrison Butker is criminally underrated with a 78 overall. That ranks Butker as the 12th-best kicker in Madden. Butker is tied for fourth in power (96) and eighth in accuracy (85).

Butker was Madden 23’s second-best kicker — right behind Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker. After a 75% field goal percentage for last season, Butker shouldn’t have been pushed that far down. His rating is bound to rise as the season progresses.

Punters

Kansas City’s Tommy Townsend starts this season at an 83 overall, which ties him with Las Vegas Raiders’ punter A.J. Cole III as the best punter in “Madden 24.” Towsend rating is a big jump from last year, when he was ranked as the 24th-best punter with a 73 overall. This might be the biggest move in Madden history. Towsend also has the second-best leg power (97) behind the Tennesse Titans Ryan Stonehouse.

Fullbacks

For the first time since Andy Reid became the head coach, the Chiefs do not have a fullback on their roster this season.

The bottom line

Top 10 Teams in #Madden24



Even though we didn’t like many of the ratings that Kansas City’s players were given in this year’s edition of Madden, the Chiefs’ team rating is still the best at 92 overall — right ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles at 91.

In offensive ratings, Kansas City tied for first with the Cincinnati Bengals at 91 overall — mostly because the Chiefs have the best dynamic duo in football: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They might just lead the team to another Super Bowl.