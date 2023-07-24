 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Monday’s Day 2

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s second training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
/ new
NFL: JUL 23 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Monday morning for the second full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

16 public practices remain — while one more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members. Click here for details and a full schedule.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with Monday’s weather worries.

It’s true: the practices have been shorter than we usually see.

UDFA wideout Justyn Ross made a big play.

But Ross wasn’t the only one.

Speaking after practice, Skyy Moore told a story about the rookie.

Naturally, the starter got the extra reps. But reserve players made the catches.

Once again, Pete speculates that Noah Gray is going to surprise us.

Pete also remains high on the UDFA from Tulsa.

Even at training camp, Mahomes likes to spread the ball around.

Three reserve players — a defensive end and two safeties — caught Pete’s eye.

Now in his second season, the former Marshall safety is looking more and more like another seventh-round steal.

The next practice is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates after practice begins. We expect that head coach Andy Reid will be among those speaking to the press after practice has concluded.

