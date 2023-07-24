Chiefs’ training camp observations from Monday’s Day 2

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Monday morning for the second full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with Monday’s weather worries.

There was a rain scare early Monday morning for Season Ticket Member Day — never a day that the #Chiefs want to lose an outside, public practice. Kansas City warmed up inside for about 20-30 minutes before heading to the outdoor fields of Missouri Western State. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

It’s true: the practices have been shorter than we usually see.

You may notice practices are coming and going quite quickly on the timeline. That is because the club is in a veteran ramp-up, acclimation period. Practices will get longer after the #Chiefs' next day off, scheduled for Thursday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

UDFA wideout Justyn Ross made a big play.

The top three quarterbacks took their turns in 7-on-7 work but really got cooking the second way around, beginning with WR Justyn Ross breaking through the defense in what looked like a defensive miscommunication for a deep touchdown from QB Blaine Gabbert. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

But Ross wasn’t the only one.

Continued in 7-on-7s, rookie WR Rashee Rice and roster hopeful Ihmir Smith-Marsette laid out in the end zone for touchdowns from Shane Buechele. Rice had another strong outing, catching three balls, including this one: https://t.co/VlC254Smxl — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

Speaking after practice, Skyy Moore told a story about the rookie.

Skyy Moore, 22, recalled Rice, 23, asking him a lot of questions recently: "One of the times, I said, 'I don't know bro, you got to ask the older guys.' And [Rice] was like, 'You one of the older guys.'"



Moore laughed and said it's made him focus in more, as he's in a new role. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

Naturally, the starter got the extra reps. But reserve players made the catches.

QB Patrick Mahomes got an extra round in 7-on-7 and used it to go 3 of 4 for 3 touchdowns — two to TE Noah Gray and one to RB Deneric Prince. CB Joshua Williams broke up the other pass. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

Once again, Pete speculates that Noah Gray is going to surprise us.

If I had to choose my top two #Chiefs on offense to watch through two days, it would be Gray and Prince. Especially with the new Toney injury, I wonder if KC runs two tight ends more than they did in 2022 (32% first down), and Gray is just waiting to break out. I'd bet on it. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

Pete also remains high on the UDFA from Tulsa.

Prince's opening days of camp have been tough to ignore. He simply has another gear and cannot drop a pass. A defender was in tight coverage down the sideline Monday, and Prince looked to bring the ball in with one hand. Tulsa might wish it could go back in time down the road. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

Even at training camp, Mahomes likes to spread the ball around.

Mahomes' targets on the day: Gray, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WR Richie James, TE Travis Kelce, WR Jerick McKinnon, Moore, Prince, Rice and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

Three reserve players — a defensive end and two safeties — caught Pete’s eye.

Defensively, I thought DE Mike Danna had a nice day. Noticed a pass deflection and later, a would-be sack of Mahomes during 11-on-11. S Deon Bush had a pass breakup of Gabbert with S Nazeeh Johnson also in pursuit. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

Now in his second season, the former Marshall safety is looking more and more like another seventh-round steal.

I counted three pass breakups of Gabbert for Johnson, who is a darling of Dave Toub's on special teams. Johnson is getting some additional burn with CB L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie being eased in on snap counts. That last part appears to be going well, by the way. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 24, 2023

The next practice is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. As always, we will have live updates after practice begins. We expect that head coach Andy Reid will be among those speaking to the press after practice has concluded.