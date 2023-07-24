Kadarius Toney’s status in doubt as he misses Monday practice due to knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney injured his knee as he fielded punts on Sunday morning, causing him to leave practice early. There was no sign of Toney at practice Monday morning.

The Chiefs’ communication staff relayed that head coach Andy Reid would provide more information on the receiver’s status when he speaks to the media after Tuesday’s practice, though tight end Travis Kelce did nothing to ease the minds of fans when asked about his teammate during his turn at the podium on Monday.

“He’s just electric,” started Kelce on Toney. “High-energy guy. When he gets the ball, he’s flying around. He’s a hard worker.

“We’re going to miss KT — his ability to make a play out of nowhere and gain that momentum. He was that piece for us in the Super Bowl; he was that piece for us throughout the season last year.

“Just getting that thing (the injury) right, we’ve got all the confidence in the world in our training staff to get him ready either by season or early on in the season. Got our fingers crossed that we get him back as soon as possible. It’s just letting him heal up — and we’ll take care of the load until he gets back.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained Toney aggravated a knee issue he corrected through surgery during the offseason.

Chiefs’ WR Kadarius Toney — who underwent an off-season cleanup procedure on his knee — aggravated the injury Sunday while fielding a punt and is expected to miss some time during training camp but be ready for the start of the regular season, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2023

Toney noted the report wasn’t exactly correct, but he affirmed he would be back to practice soon.

Report slightly wrong but I’ll definitely be bakk soon❤️ Luv You #ChiefsKingdom — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 24, 2023

It is well known that Kansas City intended to lean into Toney as its No. 1 wide receiver in 2023, but that prospect — at least to start the season — now comes with some doubt. Still, if anyone can pivot on the fly (especially with as much time as the Chiefs have), it’s Reid — and you can expect that he will do precisely that until Toney is ready to reenter the lineup.

“KT ain’t going anywhere. We miss that guy already,” concluded Kelce.

Reid should clear everything up on Tuesday.

