3 Chiefs out of Monday training camp practice; 1 player returns

It took a little doing to get the Kansas City Chiefs’ second full practice of training camp started on Monday morning. Thunderstorms were moving through the area as Chiefs Season Ticket Members began lining up alongside Spratt Stadium at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. This created concern that practice would be moved indoors, where spectators are not permitted.

The team did begin warming up indoors — but shortly after that, the rain stopped. The gates to the practice field were opened and the team moved outdoors for the rest of the session.

Third-round rookie offensive tackle Wanya Morris — who missed Sunday’s opening practice with what head coach Andy Reid called a “strained hamstring” — was back on the practice field on Monday.

But defensive tackle Chris Jones missed another practice. As he enters the final year of his contract, he continues to hold out for a contract extension.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was also absent. During Sunday’s first practice, he reportedly injured his knee while doing a punt return in warmups. Reid said that Toney had “tweaked” it.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton also did not participate in practice; he again rehabbed with trainers on the sidelines. He remains on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list.