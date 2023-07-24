Arrowheadlines: Chiefs will be the top team in Madden 23

The latest

Madden 24 Ratings: Chiefs Ranked No. 1 Team, Eagles No. 2 in Full Top-10 Reveal | Bleacher Report

After finishing the 2022 season with a 14-3 record and defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as the top-ranked team in EA Sports’ Madden NFL 24. The Chiefs top the leaderboard with a 92 overall rating. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles come in second with a 91 overall rating, and the Buffalo Bills come in third at 90 overall. Kansas City’s rating is a significant increase from its 86 overall rating in Madden NFL 23 to begin the 2022 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the top-ranked team going into 2022 with a 92 overall rating.

NFL training camp 2023: Three questions each AFC West team must answer before the start of new season | CBS Sports

Will the new tackles be able to protect Mahomes? There’s been major changes along Kansas City’s offensive line with Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie departing this offseason. The Chiefs have since replaced them with Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. While it looked like Taylor may slot in at left tackle upon first signing, he’ll now likely be situated at right tackle with the arrival of Smith. In 1,095 offensive snaps for Jacksonville last season, Taylor allowed five sacks while Smith gave up six sacks in 908 snaps with the Bucs. Of course, protecting Mahomes is of the utmost importance and the success of both Taylor and Smith will likely be key in the club’s hopes to repeat as NFL champions.

$4,500,000 Jets WR delivers hot take on Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers’ levels | SportsKeeda

They’re both Hall of Fame QBs. Aaron is just in Year 19 … so the maturity and experience, he’s a level above. He’s seen everything. You can’t trick him. He’s been in every situation.” Hardman added: “That’s just what separates them. But as far as playmaking ability, they are similar. Pat is younger, so he’s more mobile on his feet. But there’s no need to compare them; they’re both great.”

Three Russell Wilson Takeaways From Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Series | Mile High Huddle

Patrick was seen fighting off the team personnel on the sideline that was all but demanding to pull him from the football game, but he insisted he was good to play. None of that mattered when Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid weighed in on this situation, instructing Mahomes to get an X-ray before half-time. Make no mistake about it; Mahomes was angry at this decision, but he respected his head coach’s orders and while he may have had some choice words, the fiery QB ultimately left the field and headed for the medical imaging room. Mahomes ultimately returned to the game, where the rest was history, but it was a huge moment. Mahomes is the biggest star in the NFL — as much as it pains me to say that. He could’ve easily blown off Reid, thinking he knows his body best. Instead, Mahomes chose to lead by example and embrace the chain of command, which he obviously trusts, seeing as it’s won Kansas City a couple of World Championships in recent years. Russ must trust the process and lean into Payton’s ways. There’s a method to Payton’s madness.

The ‘Preference’ Of Kansas City Chiefs Is To Remain At Arrowhead Stadium | Forbes

There are three options: the Chiefs could renovate the existing GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, they could build an entirely new stadium on the existing land or they could build a new a stadium at a new location. The Chiefs are hoping for the former. “Our preference is to upgrade and renovate the stadium,” said Chiefs president Mark Donovan, “and make GEHA Field at Arrowhead even better.”

Source - Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) passes Raiders’ camp physical | ESPN

Garoppolo, a source told ESPN, will be worked into practice “at the right pace” to start camp and “wouldn’t call it slowly” after the quarterback did not participate in any on-field activities during the offseason workout program. Garoppolo, who joined the Raiders on a three-year, $72.75 million free agent contract March 17, signed a waiver/release in place of a physical because of his injured left foot, suffered Dec. 4 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. His introductory news conference was postponed a day, presumably after the Raiders found issues with the foot and had him sign the waiver. Garoppolo was asked that day to shed light on the delay and if the injury played a part. He said, “No worry. “I mean, it was just talking, language, things like that. But no, both sides, I think, knew what we wanted to get done, so it was very collaborative, actually. Just us coming together.”

Tennessee Titans unveil ‘Oilers’ throwback uniforms | NFL.com

A detailed explanation isn’t quite necessary with this set. Names like Earl Campbell, Elvin Bethea, Warren Moon and Robert Brazile will jog the memory, and if that doesn’t do the trick, Steve McNair, Eddie George and Bruce Matthews should remind those in Tennessee of these beauties. The sets replicate the uniforms worn by the Oilers from 1981-1998, and more specifically (because there were slight changes to facemask colors and sock striping), 1982-1998. The white helmet with a red facemask, red-powder blue-red striping with white in between the outer and inner stripes, and trademark blue oil derrick outlined in red returns will be paired with the powder blue jersey with white numbers outlined in red, and sleeve stripes that match the helmet. White pants with identical striping and powder blue socks featuring the same striping pattern will complete the look.

Chiefs Training Camp: 3 things to know from first full-team practice

1. Richie James’ seamless fit in the offense As the players warmed up for the official start of practice, starting wide receiver Kadarius Toney “tweaked his knee” while returning kicks, per head coach Andy Reid. He was not available to the starting offense for the entirety of the morning, which may have given way for free-agent signing Richie James to see more snaps. With his opportunity, James looked comfortable operating from the slot and as the motion man for the Chiefs’ offense — playing in a similar spot as what Toney has done for the team. I noticed at least two completions where James was hit on the move, confidently catching the pass with outstretched hands and getting upfield. One was a bullet from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threaded the needle between defenders down the middle of the field. Later in the live team period, he caught another completion on the run in the red zone; he made two defenders miss with sudden jukes before going down. Toney may be uniquely flexible and explosive, but James may not be far off as a dynamic playmaker after the catch. It’s why he was signed and is considered a lock to make the roster by me. He was able to showcase that early in camp, but I’m curious to see what it can look like with Toney also available for the offense.

Nick Bolton said that — in talks with Steve Spagnuolo — there’s belief internally that the Chiefs could finish top 10 on defense. Mentions they have a lot of players with real experience in the system and that could push them into that top third of the league. pic.twitter.com/iSgUXIMgsu — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 23, 2023

