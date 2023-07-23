 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Sunday’s Day 1

Everything that went down during Kansas City’s first training camp practice in St. Joseph.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: AUG 07 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Sunday morning for the first full practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

This was the first of 19 public practices at the practice field next to MWSU’s Spratt Stadium. 16 of the remaining practices will be open to the public — click here for details and a full schedule — while two more will be open only to the team’s Season Ticket Members.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations — starting with a warm (but gorgeous) day:

Kansas City was missing a few of its players.

But one of those we weren’t expecting to be participating in camp continues to impress everyone.

There were no surprises on the offensive line.

The team’s MVP quarterback got right down to business.

A free-agent veteran and an undrafted rookie generated a lot of praise from observers.

The head coach said the former New York Giants wide receiver had a bit of a head start on the Kansas City offense.

James showed onlookers why many have thought he could be a productive player in Kansas City.

Tight end Jody Fortson — whom the team loves to use in the red zone — was successful... in the red zone.

And a player who spent last season on the Chiefs’ practice squad had a big play.

On defense, Willie Gay Jr. got the fans worked up.

So far, first-round defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah doesn’t seem to be running with the first team... but it’s just the opening day of camp.

But unfortunately... the absence of the team’s star defensive tackle is the day’s biggest headline.

The next practice will take place on Monday at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. That session will be the first practice open only to Chiefs STMs. As always, we will have live updates after practice begins. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will be among those speaking to the press when practice concludes.

