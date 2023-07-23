Chiefs begin training camp without 3 players — and lose another in practice

On Sunday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their first full practice of its 2023 training camp without four different players.

The first was defensive tackle Chris Jones. On Saturday, there was a report that Jones did not check in with the rest of the team's veterans. That was confirmed when he was a no-show for Sunday's first session at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Jones is entering the final season of a four-year contract. He and the Chiefs are reportedly "far apart" in coming to terms on an extension that would tie him to the team beyond 2023 — and very likely open significant salary-cap space.

Since he is currently under contract, Jones is subject to a $50,000 fine for every training camp practice he misses. In previous seasons, teams could waive these fines once a contract negotiation was settled — but they are no longer allowed to do that. No matter what happens, Jones has now started a tab he'll eventually have to pay.

Two other players did not participate in Sunday's practice. On Wednesday, the Chiefs placed defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on their Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list. While on this list, he continues to count against the team's 90-man offseason roster and can attend meetings — but he is not permitted to practice. He is rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered nine months ago.

Third-round rookie offensive tackle Wanya Morris was the other player who did not participate on Sunday. The team's third-round draft pick was seen entering the trainer's tent near the end of the final rookies-and-quarterbacks practice session on Friday. Following practice, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Morris was dealing with a strained hamstring.

Both Morris and Wharton were present on Sunday morning but didn't participate in on-field drills and scrimmages.

One other Chiefs player began Sunday's practice — but didn't finish it. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was on the field when the session began — and then disappeared. Reid said Toney had tweaked his knee during a punt return in warmups. It was not a good start for the third-year wideout, who has been spectacular on the field but has missed some time with injuries. Over two seasons with the Chiefs and New York Giants, he's played in just 19 of 37 total games.

The next training camp practice is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Monday.