Live updates from Sunday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 1

Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice gets underway at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time. It’s taking place on the practice fields alongside Spratt Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western State University.

Skies are sunny in St. Joseph this morning. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the high 70s.

This session is open to the general public. There will be 16 more public practices, plus two more that will be open only to Chiefs Season Ticket Members. While tickets for most public practices are free of charge, they are still required for admission. Please click here for more information about getting these tickets — and the complete practice schedule.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney (@pgsween on Twitter) and Ron Kopp (@Ron_Kopp on Twitter) are on hand to provide complete coverage of Sunday’s session, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Here we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

