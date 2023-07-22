Reports: Chris Jones has not reported to Chiefs training camp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did not report to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph by Saturday morning, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones, 29, is entering the final year of a four-year contract and is seeking an extension. Asked during his opening press conference if he anticipated seeing Jones at camp on report day, head coach Andy Reid explained that he did not know.

“I’ll just have to see how that goes,” said Reid. “I mean, there’s communication going on. That’s the important part. Then we just have to see.”

Many felt that the New York Jets coming to terms on a four-year, $96 million contract with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams might expedite negotiations between the Chiefs and Jones, with optimism that it could get done before the start of full-team practices on Sunday (full schedule here). Schefter’s words, “far apart,” indicate that won’t happen.

The number of days Jones stays away from camp will be a point to watch. According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Jones is subject to a fine of $50,000 per missed day, so perhaps the Chiefs will see the defensive tackle sometime next week whether they come to an agreement or not.

Jones was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time after a 2022 season that saw him tie a career-high with 15.5 sacks. He also recorded the first two playoff sacks of his career during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl title run. Kansas City selected Jones with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

