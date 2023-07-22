‘Madden 24’ ratings for the Chiefs’ quarterbacks and middle linebackers are out

On Friday, EA Sports continued its week-long “Madden 24” player ratings release.

Let’s examine how the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks and middle linebackers have been evaluated for the coming season.

Quarterbacks

As a kid who grew up playing madden this is always a huge honor! appreciate you! @EAMaddenNFL https://t.co/Zo765GKgKc — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is now a three-time member of Madden’s “99 Club.” The next closest quarterback is the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow at 95 overall.

As far as Madden is concerned, Mahomes is the league’s best quarterback — and it’s not even close. In 18 quarterback-specific categories, Mahomes dominates Burrow 14-4 — and in the official “Madden 24” reveal trailer, there’s a clip where Mahomes makes a jumping sidearm throw. EA Sports created that animation specifically for Kansas City’s star quarterback.

Blaine Gabbert: 58 overall

Chris Oladokun: 56 overall

Shane Buechele: 51 overall

Middle linebackers

In “Madden 24,” the Chiefs’ Nick Bolton is the seventh-ranked middle linebacker. His overall rating of 87 is tied with the Chicago Bears’ Tremaine Edmunds. Bolton tied for second in tackling (95) and sixth in play recognition (90). But what stands out to me the most is his pursuit rating of 95. This should be his No. 1 category, because Bolton seems to be involved in well over half of Kansas City’s defensive plays.

Leo Chenal: 69 overall

Cole Christiansen: 59 overall

The bottom line

Thanks to his performance in the playoffs, everyone knew Mahomes was once again going to be a member of the 99 Club. In the NFL, being able to secure a Super Bowl victory on one good leg goes a long way, right?

Now it appears that EA Sports is trying to make sure the depth of the whole team is as low as possible. That way, it will be a fair playing experience when playing competitively online or in franchise mode with friends.

The ratings will conclude with my favorite position group: kickers, punters and fullbacks.