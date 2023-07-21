 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Rookie Day 3

Kansas City’s prelude to full training camp practices concluded on Friday.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs Practice Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Friday morning for the final preliminary practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

This was the third practice that was limited to rookies, quarterbacks and rehabbing veterans. The rest of the team is scheduled to report from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The first full practice (which will be open to the public) will take place on Sunday morning.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations from the two-hour session on a cooler morning.

Second-round rookie wideout Rashee Rice came back from a drop.

Cornell Powell made a big play — or, at least, started to make one.

And yes, this means there are two safeties named “Cook” on the roster.

The No. 4 quarterback took advantage of his opportunity for more snaps.

The team’s starting running back took it easy.

Next up: Sunday’s first full practice.

As always, we’ll have live updates from Sunday’s practice.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride