Chiefs’ training camp observations from Rookie Day 3

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Friday morning for the final preliminary practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

This was the third practice that was limited to rookies, quarterbacks and rehabbing veterans. The rest of the team is scheduled to report from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. The first full practice (which will be open to the public) will take place on Sunday morning.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations from the two-hour session on a cooler morning.

A cooler, final day in the high 60s for #Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks, with the veterans expected to join them on Sunday. The vets in camp — QBs Patrick Mahomes and Blaine Gabbert and veteran S Mike Edwards were given the day off. Shane Buechele earned most of the QB work. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 21, 2023

Second-round rookie wideout Rashee Rice came back from a drop.

After a Rashee Rice drop with CB Reese Taylor in close pursuit to start 7-on-7 work, Buechele and Andy Reid went right back to him, and Rice made nice back-to-back catches. The second catch saw Rice juke a few defenders out of their shoes on an out. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 21, 2023

Cornell Powell made a big play — or, at least, started to make one.

The best play of practice happened a few moments later when Buechele had WR Cornell Powell deep down the seam. Powell completed the catch with two defenders trailing close, but one of those defenders, S Anthony Cook, ripped it away as they fell to the ground. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 21, 2023

And yes, this means there are two safeties named “Cook” on the roster.

It was the first of two PBUs on the day for Cook, who knocked down a pass from QB Chris Oladokun a little later. Taylor also had a breakup on Buechele targeting Rice later in the workout. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 21, 2023

The No. 4 quarterback took advantage of his opportunity for more snaps.

Oladokun had a successful near-goal 7-on-7 session, which included three straight scores: two touchdowns to Rice and one to WR Nikko Remigio. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 21, 2023

The team’s starting running back took it easy.

RB Isiah Pacheco was again present, wearing a yellow non-contact jersey and continuing to rehab. Same with DT Turk Wharton (ACL) who has yet to dress. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 21, 2023

Next up: Sunday’s first full practice.

With rookie work wrapped up, 'Chris Jones Watch' is on. The club will undergo its conditioning test Sat. morning with the first full-team practice scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.



The entire team will sign autographs after practice. Sunny and 91 — so sunscreen. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 21, 2023

As always, we’ll have live updates from Sunday’s practice.