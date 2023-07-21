K-State’s Ekow Boye-Doe: ‘I’m in the spot I want to be in right now’

As the Kansas City Chiefs continue training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph through the weekend, rookie cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe looks to seize the opportunity presented to him by his hometown team.

“It’s just a blessing, just being pretty much a homegrown guy, went to Kansas State — from Lawrence,” Boye-Doe said of his local connection. “Now I’m here with the Chiefs, and I just can’t ask for anymore.”

At training camp with the reigning Super Bowl champions, Boye-Doe is ready to show the coaching staff what he can do.

“I’m just very eager, just to be a part of it and just to show the coaching staff and everyone in the program what I’m about.”

Going undrafted has motivated Boye-Doe as he moves on to the NFL, and using his critics as motivation has worked well for him thus far.

“I’ve always just had that underdog mentality ever since I was little,” he remembered. “They always said I was too small or whatever, so I just have that chip on my shoulder, and it’s just always been that way.

“I’m here now, and I’m here for a reason. I have my opportunity — and I just go out there every day and show what I’m about.”

Boye-Doe had piqued the interest of other NFL teams when he was available after the draft, but it seemed all roads led to him staying local.

“There [were] a few other teams that wanted me to come try out, but I wasn’t signed or anything after draft day,” he explained. “I’m in the spot I want to be in right now.”

Asked why that’s the case, Boye-Doe’s answer was simple.

“Because it’s the Kansas City Chiefs.”