Let’s Argue: Skyy Moore will be the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue — a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Skyy Moore will be the No. 1 wide receiver

Sky gonna be WR1 — ChineseBuffet (@ChineseBuffet3) July 19, 2023

Everyone seems to think Kadarius Toney will become the team’s No. 1 wideout — but not so fast, my friend.

This is a hot take, but it’s not that far-fetched to believe Moore could end up being the top wide receiver.

Look: I’m hoping Toney stays healthy. His track record, though, tells you that at some point this season, he’s going to miss time. I truly hope I’m wrong. But even if Toney plays all 17 games, I’m still willing to bet Moore gets more targets.

Why?

Because based on Moore’s skill set, I can see him as being the primary chain-mover outside of tight end Travis Kelce. He can beat man coverage with his quick releases and good route-running ability. He’s also able to find the soft spots in zone coverage.

I understand that’s asking a lot for a guy who barely caught over 20 passes last season. But the film doesn’t lie: Moore has all the traits to be a very reliable option in the Chiefs’ offense.

That’s not to say Toney won’t produce. In fact, I believe he will. I just think it’ll look different for him. He’ll be more of a downfield, big-play threat.

Denver might sneak in a win against the Chiefs in 2023

I have a feeling Denver might sneak a win off on us this year. https://t.co/CxMKD7EEXQ — Mr. Brooks (@BrianBShynin) July 19, 2023

The last time the Denver Broncos beat Kansas City was in 2015. Barack Obama was in office.

I’m sorry to break this news, Chiefs Kingdom. But at some point, Denver will beat Kansas City again.

Will it happen this year? I think it’s very possible.

The Broncos’ hire of new head coach Sean Payton should make the team’s offense take a significant leap. So as long as quarterback Russell Wilson still has something left in the tank, this could be the year for Denver.

The schedule could work also work in the Broncos’ favor. The Chiefs will face them in both Week 6 and Week 8. That’s twice in a three-week span.

Of course, no one will be shocked if Kansas City sweeps Denver again. But we should be prepared for the worst.

With DeAndre Hopkins, the Chiefs dodged a bullet

I didn't want D-Hop. We dodged a bullet. — Juan Esteban Gordon (@juanegordon) July 19, 2023

It’s evident that Kansas City general manager Brett Veach’s offer wasn’t close to the one Hopkins received from the Tennessee Titans. The veteran wideout agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal that could be worth up to $32 million.

It would’ve been great to have Hopkins on the Chiefs — but without a Chris Jones contract extension in place, Veach simply didn’t have a chance.

At the end of the day, at least we all can agree to be happy Hopkins made a decision.

The saga is over.

By season’s end, Rashee Rice will be the No. 2 wide receiver

Rashee Rice is wr2 by the end of the season. Mahomes will feel comfortable throwing to a bigger target like him that can high point balls — Kansas City Sports Talk (@MidwestSports5) July 20, 2023

This is a scorching hot take.

It’s well-documented that rookie wide receivers typically don’t flourish in Andy Reid’s offense. And in a very crowded room, it’s hard to envision Rice breaking that mold.

Still, there’s no questioning his ability to catch jump balls and make receptions in traffic. Having said that, the former SMU wideout is still a little rough around the edges.

Ultimately, I think it’s unfair to put such lofty expectations on Rice in Year 1. Could he have some flashes here and there? Sure.

But when Toney, Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are all way ahead of him, seeing him as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver is a major stretch. For Rice, I think the best-case scenario is that he settles in at No. 4 ahead of Justin Watson.