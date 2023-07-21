Arrowheadlines: Cornell Powell is ready to showcase his talent

The latest

Powell has been a practice squad guy his first two seasons. He got into three games before getting injured last year. “It was fun. It was a dream come true putting on those pads. Suiting up on Sundays is something I have dreamed of since I started playing football,” says Powell, “I believe in my ability. I just have to go out there and showcase my talent.” Training camp is almost here. Cornell says he will do whatever it takes to ensure his roster spot on the Chiefs this season. “Everything counts, everything matters. I’m willing to do whatever,” says Cornell, “The game of football is about all three phases. Once you realize that you do everything you can to be on the field.”

Kansas City Chiefs: Kadarius Toney Over the past two seasons, 147 wide receivers have run at least 250 routes. Among that group, only the following five players have been targeted more often on their routes than Toney (27.6%): Cooper Kupp (30.0%), Davante Adams (29.9%), Tyreek Hill (29.5%), Drake London (28.0%) and Chris Olave (27.7%). Now, Toney is entering the season as Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 wide receiver and will have had a full offseason to get a handle on the offense. If he can stay healthy, look out.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs Even though he chose Isiah Pacheco in the seventh and final round of the draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach noted that the kid could rush for 1,000 yards in Andy Reid’s offense. As the running back from Rutgers displayed his power, cutting skills and nonstop motor, it became evident that even with Kansas City using a handful of guys behind Patrick Mahomes, Veach could have been correct. Pacheco seemed destined to return kicks for Kansas City as a rookie. Reid, then-offensive coordinator Bieniemy, and several Chiefs players saw much more last summer. Soon enough, Pacheco was the go-to RB, playing a crucial role in the Chiefs’ roll to the title. He rushed for 830 yards and five touchdowns, added another 197 yards on the ground in the postseason, and solidified his place on offense.

After Rice and the team’s other rookies began practicing Wednesday at training camp, Rice told reporters that he threw up during the session, but he also made it clear that he wasn’t bothered by it: “He’s expecting us to be able to run as long as we can. I told them, to be honest with y’all, I don’t mind puking. That just means I’m working as hard as I can so I won’t puke no more and be ready for the games.”

11. What does Travis Kelce do for an encore? The Chiefs’ second-most prominent player is coming off his most productive season – who needs Tyreek Hill? – and will take aim at his third title and eighth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season (no other tight end has managed more than three in a row). Maybe Kelce could host “Saturday Night Live”? Wait, been there and done that.

Around the NFL

Harris, who co-owns multiple professional sports teams, entered into a purchase agreement with the Snyders on May 12 for a league-record price of $6.05 billion. “Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Thursday. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well. “I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison was cited Thursday morning for speed and reckless driving after an officer clocked him driving 140 mph on a freeway just outside of St. Paul, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol. Addison, 21, the No. 23 pick of the draft, was not arrested, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing. In a statement, the Vikings said: “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.” According to the police report, a patrol officer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 just after 3 a.m. when they “observed a driver in a Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.” The trooper made a traffic stop and identified Addison as the driver.

And with that change, said Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, comes a different set of expectations — even for a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs in 12 seasons or won a championship in more than 50 years. “Yeah, I ain’t gonna fake it, we want to win the Super Bowl,” Wilson said on Thursday; the first official day of Jets training camp. “It’s OK to talk about it. If you want to go get that s---, do it.” A big reason for the newfound optimism clearly has to do with Aaron Rodgers’ arrival. And Rodgers agrees with Wilson’s approach to raising the expectations bar. “We want everyone to jump on the wagon now,” Rodgers told reporters on Thursday. “... High expectations are a good thing.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

But now that the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzoma is a member of his hometown team, it means a bit more than that. “I had to soak it all in at first, because I remember sitting at the stands,” said the 31st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after Wednesday’s practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. “I believe it was 2013, sitting [in] the stands just watching all the guys. And then me actually walking on this grass pad just to come down to camp? It’s a dream come true. “But at the same time, although I’m in this dream, I have to show for it.” The former Kansas State star hopes to make the most of his first real practice sessions in a Chiefs’ uniform. During the team’s OTA sessions, he was limited by the right thumb injury he suffered during last year’s Big 12 Championship game. While Anudike-Uzomah says his hand is now 100%, he remembers how difficult it was to watch his new team practice from the sidelines. “It was very tough — especially since they drafted me to play me right away,” he recalled. “They drafted me in the first round, so all the coaches expected a lot out of me. So it was very hard — very tough — that I [couldn’t] do exactly what they want me to do right away. It was just a lot of mental reps [and] a lot of learning the playbook.”

