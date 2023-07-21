 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We have the ‘Madden 24’ ratings for the Chiefs’ tight ends and cornerbacks

EA Sports’ ratings release week continues.

By Kramer Sansone
NFL: DEC 24 Seahawks at Chiefs Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Thursday, EA Sports continued its week-long “Madden 24” player ratings release.

Let’s examine how the Kansas City Chiefs' tight ends and cornerbacks were rated.

Tight ends

With an overall grade at the top of the scale, Travis Kelce is once again starting the season as a member of the “99 Club.” He’s ranked first in his position group on awareness (99), catching (97), ball-carrying vision (92), stiff arm (85), juke move (83), spectacular catch (93), short route running (93), medium route running (85), deep route running (79) and release (85).

  • Jody Fortson: 69 overall
  • Noah Gray: 69 overall
  • Blake Bell: 64 overall
  • Matt Bushman: 62 overall
  • Kendall Blanton: 60 overall
  • James Winchester: 31 overall

Cornerbacks

L’Jarius Sneed leads all Kansas City cornerbacks with an 84 overall. Sneed’s 3.5 sacks from last season put him among the top 10 of his position group for block-shedding. The team’s most intriguing corner is Trent McDuffie, who comes in at 80 overall. He tied for third in agility (94) and pursuit (80).

  • Jaylen Watson: 73 overall
  • Joshua Williams: 71 overall
  • Nic Jones: 64 overall
  • Dicaprio Bootle: 62 overall
  • Lamar Jackson: 62 overall

The bottom line

Kelce might be Madden’s all-time greatest tight end. I believe he will be game’s most overpowered player since Michael Vick in “Madden 04.” On the other side of the ball, it’s shocking to see Watson and Williams with overall ratings in the low 70s. Their rookie performances — which helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl — ought to put them in the high 70s or right at 80.

