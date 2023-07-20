 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Rookie Day 2

As the prelude to full training camp practices continued, quarterbacks and rookies took the field on Thursday.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Offseason Workout Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs got onto the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Thursday morning, conducting the second preliminary practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Thursday’s practice was again limited to rookies, quarterbacks and a sprinkling of other players. There will be one more session on Friday morning before the rest of the team reports in the afternoon. The first full practice (which will be open to the public) will take place on Sunday morning.

Just as head coach Andy Reid had said would happen, the team placed defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on its Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list on Wednesday. Players who are placed on this list before the season begins continue to count on the active roster, but cannot participate in practice. On Thursday, Wharton continued to rehab on the sideline as his teammates participated in the session. Otherwise, the same 31 players who participated on Wednesday were back on the field for Thursday’s practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations from the two-hour session — beginning with running back Isiah Pacheco.

Pete snagged some videos.

The running back is still being limited as he recovers from his late-season injuries — but he insists he will be ready to start in Week 1.

Another running back also attracted some notice.

After practice, the starter praised the rookie running back.

Over on defense, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards made a big play.

Speaking to reporters after practice, Edwards made it clear he’s glad to be with the Chiefs.

Rookie wideout Rashee Rice continued to get a lot of work — but unlike Wednesday, kept everything down.

If experience is any guide, we may see an adjustment when the rookies and quarterbacks practice on Friday morning.

Friday’s final preliminary practice session will begin at 9:15 a.m.

