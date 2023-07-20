The Kansas City Chiefs got onto the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Thursday morning, conducting the second preliminary practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Thursday’s practice was again limited to rookies, quarterbacks and a sprinkling of other players. There will be one more session on Friday morning before the rest of the team reports in the afternoon. The first full practice (which will be open to the public) will take place on Sunday morning.

Just as head coach Andy Reid had said would happen, the team placed defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on its Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list on Wednesday. Players who are placed on this list before the season begins continue to count on the active roster, but cannot participate in practice. On Thursday, Wharton continued to rehab on the sideline as his teammates participated in the session. Otherwise, the same 31 players who participated on Wednesday were back on the field for Thursday’s practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there. He tweeted a number of observations from the two-hour session — beginning with running back Isiah Pacheco.

It's been all eyes on RB Isiah Pacheco these first two days, and as I said Wednesday, the only way you could possibly tell he is injured is by the yellow non-contact jersey he is wearing. For the second day in a row, he was moving well. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

Pete snagged some videos.

Isiah Pacheco going through drills Thursday pic.twitter.com/Bo2Yke18aC — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

The running back is still being limited as he recovers from his late-season injuries — but he insists he will be ready to start in Week 1.

Still no 7-on-7 sessions for Pacheco, who worked off to the side with athletic trainers on the opposite field. The body language from both Pacheco and staff members seemed positive, and he said he'd "absolutely" be ready in 49 days when the Chiefs play the Detroit Lions. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

Another running back also attracted some notice.

Rookie RB Deneric Prince recorded a touchdown from QB Chris Oladokun late in practice, and Pacheco has already noticed his solid effort. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

After practice, the starter praised the rookie running back.

Pacheco on Prince: “He’s going to keep working. There’s more to come, more to learn. It’s day by day, it takes time, but he’s working hard. He’s a good worker — and that’s what we do. We work hard.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

Over on defense, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards made a big play.

The play of the day came from S Mike Edwards, who joined the Chiefs via free agency this offseason. Early in practice, Edwards picked Patrick Mahomes via tip drill — the pass went off the hands of WR Ty Fryfogle and Edwards snatched it out of the air. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

Speaking to reporters after practice, Edwards made it clear he’s glad to be with the Chiefs.

Edwards on why the #Chiefs: “The coaching staff, Andy Reid down to Spags to coach [Dave] Merritt. They just [have] an overall great defensive system, a great coaching staff. I love the players here, [they] won a Super Bowl last year, always a good, winning program.” — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

Rookie wideout Rashee Rice continued to get a lot of work — but unlike Wednesday, kept everything down.

I counted at least six 7-on-7 catches on the day for rookie second-round WR Rashee Rice, including this one: https://t.co/DKHq4kYrdM — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

If experience is any guide, we may see an adjustment when the rookies and quarterbacks practice on Friday morning.

I expect head coach Andy Reid to follow his routine of giving veteran QBs Patrick Mahomes and Blaine Gabbert off on Friday, allowing extra work for Shane Buechele and Oladokun. More from the reigning MVP on Sunday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 20, 2023

Friday’s final preliminary practice session will begin at 9:15 a.m.