We have the ‘Madden 24” ratings for the Chiefs’ offensive line and running backs

On Wednesday, EA Sports continued its week-long “Madden 24” player ratings release.

Let’s see how the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line and running backs scored.

Offensive line

Creed Humphrey is the highest-rated Kansas City offensive lineman with a 90 overall rating. This also makes Humphrey the league’s second-best center behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce at 92. (In a previous article, I predicted Humphrey would get a 93; I was three points off). Humphrey is the sixth-ranked run blocker and the 12th-best offensive lineman. Joe Thuney is ranked 15th with a rating of 89 overall. Thuney is the ninth-ranked pass blocker.

Trey Smith: 82 overall

Jawaan Taylor: 78 overall

Donovan Smith: 73 overall

Austin Reiter: 68 overall

Wanya Morris: 67 overall

Lucas Niang: 66 overall

Darian Kinnard: 65 overall

Nick Allegretti: 63 overall

Mike Caliendo: 61 overall

Prince Tega Wanogho: 61 overall

Running Backs

Isiah Pacheco begins the season with an 80 rating, which leads all the Chiefs’ running backs. But don’t let this discourage you. Pacheco is rated first in acceleration (95) and is tied for third in speed (93). In the latter rating, Pacheco is alongside the Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, the New York Jets’ Breece Hall, the New York Giants' Saquon Barkely and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne — among others.

Jerick McKinnon: 78 overall

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 76 overall

La’Mical Perine: 63 overall

The bottom line

Kansas City’s offensive line depth seems worrisome. The players on the interior should add up to a good running game. Tackles rated in the 70s, however, lead me to believe quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be under a lot of pressure. Still, I am truly excited to use Pacheco in this season’s Madden game. He should be a great player to use in franchise mode with your friends.

On Friday, we will take a look at cornerbacks and tight ends.