 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

We have the ‘Madden 24” ratings for the Chiefs’ offensive line and running backs

EA Sports’ ratings release week continues.

By Kramer Sansone
/ new
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Wednesday, EA Sports continued its week-long “Madden 24” player ratings release.

Let’s see how the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line and running backs scored.

Offensive line

Creed Humphrey is the highest-rated Kansas City offensive lineman with a 90 overall rating. This also makes Humphrey the league’s second-best center behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce at 92. (In a previous article, I predicted Humphrey would get a 93; I was three points off). Humphrey is the sixth-ranked run blocker and the 12th-best offensive lineman. Joe Thuney is ranked 15th with a rating of 89 overall. Thuney is the ninth-ranked pass blocker.

  • Trey Smith: 82 overall
  • Jawaan Taylor: 78 overall
  • Donovan Smith: 73 overall
  • Austin Reiter: 68 overall
  • Wanya Morris: 67 overall
  • Lucas Niang: 66 overall
  • Darian Kinnard: 65 overall
  • Nick Allegretti: 63 overall
  • Mike Caliendo: 61 overall
  • Prince Tega Wanogho: 61 overall

Running Backs

Isiah Pacheco begins the season with an 80 rating, which leads all the Chiefs’ running backs. But don’t let this discourage you. Pacheco is rated first in acceleration (95) and is tied for third in speed (93). In the latter rating, Pacheco is alongside the Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, the New York Jets’ Breece Hall, the New York Giants' Saquon Barkely and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne — among others.

  • Jerick McKinnon: 78 overall
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 76 overall
  • La’Mical Perine: 63 overall

The bottom line

Kansas City’s offensive line depth seems worrisome. The players on the interior should add up to a good running game. Tackles rated in the 70s, however, lead me to believe quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be under a lot of pressure. Still, I am truly excited to use Pacheco in this season’s Madden game. He should be a great player to use in franchise mode with your friends.

On Friday, we will take a look at cornerbacks and tight ends.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride