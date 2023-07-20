We have the ‘Madden 24” ratings for the Chiefs’ offensive line and running backs

On Wednesday, EA Sports continued its week-long “Madden 24” player ratings release.
Let’s see how the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line and running backs scored.
Offensive line
Top Offensive Linemen in #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/ZHXO7cf8Q4— Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 19, 2023
Creed Humphrey is the highest-rated Kansas City offensive lineman with a 90 overall rating. This also makes Humphrey the league’s second-best center behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce at 92. (In a previous article, I predicted Humphrey would get a 93; I was three points off). Humphrey is the sixth-ranked run blocker and the 12th-best offensive lineman. Joe Thuney is ranked 15th with a rating of 89 overall. Thuney is the ninth-ranked pass blocker.
- Trey Smith: 82 overall
- Jawaan Taylor: 78 overall
- Donovan Smith: 73 overall
- Austin Reiter: 68 overall
- Wanya Morris: 67 overall
- Lucas Niang: 66 overall
- Darian Kinnard: 65 overall
- Nick Allegretti: 63 overall
- Mike Caliendo: 61 overall
- Prince Tega Wanogho: 61 overall
Running Backs
The best Backs in Football #Madden24 RB ratings ➡️ https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3 pic.twitter.com/KMa87UOala— Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 19, 2023
Isiah Pacheco begins the season with an 80 rating, which leads all the Chiefs’ running backs. But don’t let this discourage you. Pacheco is rated first in acceleration (95) and is tied for third in speed (93). In the latter rating, Pacheco is alongside the Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, the New York Jets’ Breece Hall, the New York Giants' Saquon Barkely and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Travis Etienne — among others.
- Jerick McKinnon: 78 overall
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 76 overall
- La’Mical Perine: 63 overall
The bottom line
Kansas City’s offensive line depth seems worrisome. The players on the interior should add up to a good running game. Tackles rated in the 70s, however, lead me to believe quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be under a lot of pressure. Still, I am truly excited to use Pacheco in this season’s Madden game. He should be a great player to use in franchise mode with your friends.
On Friday, we will take a look at cornerbacks and tight ends.
