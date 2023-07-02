Filed under: LOOK: Patrick Mahomes signed ball that struck fan at ‘The Match’ By Pete Sweeney@pgsween Jul 2, 2023, 9:30am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: LOOK: Patrick Mahomes signed ball that struck fan at ‘The Match’ Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email .@PatrickMahomes made sure to sign the ball that hit the fan (via @Soldbyrell) pic.twitter.com/Wol5C0zQvP— NFL (@NFL) July 1, 2023 Sometimes, taking a golf ball to the hip is well worth it. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
