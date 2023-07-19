Full list of 32 Chiefs in attendance at training camp as of Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks and rookies have reported to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for training camp. Veteran players are due at the campus by Friday evening.

On Wednesday through Friday, those in attendance will participate in three practices that are not open to the public. The first full-team practice happens on Sunday morning.

Here are the 32 Chiefs who were spotted at camp on Wednesday. 2023 draft picks are listed in bold italics:

Quarterbacks (4): Shane Buechele, Blaine Gabbert, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Oladokun

Running backs (2): Isiah Pacheco (limited), Deneric Prince

Wide receivers (5): Kekoa Crawford, Ty Fryfogle, Cornell Powell, Nikko Remigio, Rashee Rice

Running back/wide receiver (1): Jerrion Ealy

Tight ends (0): None

Offensive line (5): Mike Caliendo, Jerome Carvin, Chukwuebuka (Jason) Godrick, Anderson Hardy, Wanya Morris

Defensive line (5): Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Keondre Coburn, Truman Jones, BJ Thompson, Turk Wharton (rehabbing on the sideline)

Linebackers (2): Cam Jones, Isaiah Moore

Defensive backs (8): Ekow Boye-Doe, Chamarri Conner, Anthony Cook, Mike Edwards, Kahlef Hailassie, Nic Jones, Isaiah Norman, Reese Taylor