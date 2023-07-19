 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ training camp observations from Rookie Day 1

In a prelude to full training camp practices, Kansas City quarterbacks and rookies took the field on Wednesday.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs Offseason Workout Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs got onto the practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Wednesday morning, conducting the first preliminary practice session of the team’s 2023 training camp.

Wednesday’s practice was limited to rookies, quarterbacks and a sprinkling of other players. There will be a total of three such sessions — the other two on Thursday and Friday mornings — before the rest of the team reports on Friday afternoon. The first full practice (which will be open to the public) will take place on Sunday morning.

Earlier, we published a list of those who were present, which included injured veterans Isiah Pacheco and Tershawn Wharton.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there, tweeting a number of observations from the two-hour session — starting with four about a player we didn’t really expect to be on the field.

Of course, an offensive skill player is always going to look better when his defensive teammates aren’t allowed to touch him. But it’s still a very encouraging sign that Pacheco looks healthy.

Speaking of Rice...

As our Jared Sapp noted in his Wednesday story about Rice, no one wants to see a situation where Buechele is throwing to the rookie wideout in a game that counts — unless the Chiefs have a 21-point lead during the back half of the fourth quarter!

That said, we’re in favor of anything that can help a rookie wideout get in sync with head coach Andy Reid’s playbook — and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who appears to have moved on from his late-season high-ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, a UDFA wideout also impressed observers.

Like in OTAs, these were workouts where offensive players held all the cards. But a couple of young defenders still made some plays.

Best of all for the players... it wasn’t desperately hot on the first day.

The rookies and quarterbacks get back to work on Thursday.

