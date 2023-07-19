Injured Isiah Pacheco, Tershawn Wharton among Chiefs at Wednesday’s rookie practice

Speaking to reporters as rookies and quarterbacks were checking in to the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid said that he hadn’t yet spoken to second-year running back Isiah Pacheco about the broken hand and torn labrum with which he played through Super Bowl LVII. In fact, Reid indicated that Pacheco hadn’t yet spoken about it to Rick Burkholder — the team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance.

“We’ll just make a decision with Pacheco as we go forward here,” Reid told reporters.

But on Wednesday, the Chiefs began collecting information about where Pacheco’s injuries now stand. The running back was among the players on the field for the team’s rookies-and-quarterbacks practice — and the team is apparently making sure that he won’t be injured further.

Pacheco is wearing a yellow scrimmage vest, as if he is a QB. Do not touch. https://t.co/dR3sEIbzF5 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 19, 2023

It’s not unusual for an injured veteran to participate in these easy early sessions before the rest of the veterans report. It’s a way for the team’s trainers and coaches to evaluate the extent of their rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the other injured Kansas City player to which Reid referred on Tuesday — defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton — is also on the practice field with the rookies and quarterbacks on Wednesday. But unlike Pacheco, he is not participating.

Turk Wharton (ACL) is out here to the side rehabbing. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 19, 2023

On Tuesday, Reid said that he expected Wharton — who tore an ACL in the club’s October “Monday Night Football” win over the Las Vegas Raiders — will begin camp on the team’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list.