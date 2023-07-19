Arrowheadlines: The case for Patrick Mahomes passing for 6,000 yards has been made

The latest

The case for 6k: Based on Mahomes’s career average of 8.1 yards per attempt, it would take him 741 passes to crack 6,000. That’s eight more attempts than the record Brady set in 2022. If we go off Mahomes’s career-best 8.8 yards per attempt from 2018, it would take him 682 passes, which, while it’s a lofty figure, there’s at least some precedent. Brady (2021 and ‘22), Stafford (2012), Herbert (2022) and Drew Bledsoe (1994) have all thrown that many passes in a season before — Stafford and Bledsoe did so in 16 games. So all it would take to hit 6,000 is the sixth-most passing attempts in NFL history and Mahomes matching a career-best mark in yards per attempt. Mahomes reached 5,250 a season ago with just one 1,000-yard receiver (Travis Kelce). He might need another two or three to hit quadruple digits in order to help him hit the big 6,000. Brees had a pair of 1,000-yard pass-catchers in 2011 (Jimmy Graham and Marques Colston) and Manning also had two in 2013 (Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker). For what it’s worth, no current K.C. pass-catcher not named Kelce has ever logged a 700-yard season.

PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now | PFF

33. C CREED HUMPHREY, KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Humphrey has been playing at an All-Pro level from the minute he stepped foot on an NFL field. He backed up his outstanding rookie campaign with another one in Year 2, finishing the season without allowing a sack. Humphrey also earned a 91.0 run-blocking grade, his second single-season mark above 90.0.

Aaron Donald becomes most decorated Madden 99 Club member | ESPN

Aaron Donald has made some history. The Los Angeles Rams star became the most decorated 99 Club member in Madden history Tuesday, being given the top rating in the video game for the seventh time in his career, passing Peyton Manning, who had been a 99 in Madden for six editions of the game. The 32-year-old has been part of the 99 Club for the past seven editions of the game, starting with Madden 18 (which came out prior to the 2017 season), sharing the title that year with Tom Brady and Von Miller. The last time Donald wasn’t a 99 at launch was for Madden 17, when he was a 98 overall and coming off his first All-Pro season. It also was the year (2016) the Rams relocated back to Los Angeles from St. Louis.

Chris Jones should have been the top DT, right?

A 96 for 95? Hope they’re ready to date that… pic.twitter.com/TOl9VdMhjV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 18, 2023

A second season has been announced. Who should they follow this time? Blaine Gabbert?

BREAKING: Peyton Manning says on the @PatMcAfeeShow that ‘Quarterback’ has been renewed for a second season by @Netflix, per @awfulannouncing.







This will be AWESOME again.



Which QBs do you want to see this time around? pic.twitter.com/ByAj8rlqpP — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 18, 2023

Around the NFL

Minnesota Vikings to debut classic uniforms in Week 1 vs. Buccaneers | NFL.com

Minnesota will be paying homage to the Vikings of yesteryear by virtue of a classic uniform in 2023. The team unveiled on Tuesday a throwback uniform that it will debut in the season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s a classic look that harkens back to the club’s glory days in the 1960s and 1970s. On a jersey that features a deeper purple hue, gold trim accents the traditional white number font to match the white and gold striping on the sleeves. The jersey perfectly blends with the classic white pants that don a gold stripe flanked by purple stripes down the side. Purple socks complete the classic threads.

Report: Simple assault charge against Titans’ Weaver dropped | ESPN

A misdemeanor simple assault charge against Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver has been dropped, according to a report in The Tennessean on Tuesday. The criminal case was closed, and Weaver’s trial, which was set to begin Tuesday, was canceled, the newspaper reported. The charge was tied to an incident that happened outside a bar in Pittsburgh in April 2021. A woman told police that Weaver “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground, where she ultimately hit her head.” According to The Tennessean, records display that the prosecutor decided to no longer pursue the criminal charge.

LOOK: Browns unveil new white helmet as part of alternate uniform that will be worn for three games in 2023 | CBS Sports

The Browns will be wearing a white jersey with white pants, which isn’t exactly new, because they first unveiled that combination in 2021. The new part here is the helmet. Instead of wearing their iconic orange helmet, the Browns will be rocking a white helmet, something the team hasn’t worn since 1951.

The @Browns' new white alternate helmets look so clean. pic.twitter.com/QH1t2Uy7YG — NFL (@NFL) July 18, 2023

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs Roster: 3 non-receivers who will play a pass-catching role in 2023

Isiah Pacheco Making little impact in the passing game during the season, Pacheco showed in the AFC Championship game that he can catch passes out of the backfield. In the game, he caught five passes for 59 yards and used his bruising style of running to fight for yards after contact. Used primarily in the screen game, Pacheco averaged 10 yards per reception in the regular season as he showed off his natural speed and athletic ability. After a lights-out rookie season, his role in the offense should continue to expand, including his role in the passing game. If Pacheco could develop the ability to line up in the slot and run short routes, it would make him more of a threat and open up areas of the Chiefs’ offense. With a catch rate of 92.9%, he has the natural hand-eye coordination to be a very good receiving back; it will just be a matter of him continuing to gain the coaching staff’s trust.

A tweet to make you think

Rookies and QBs report to St. Joe today! We dive into the biggest things we'll be keeping an eye on as #Chiefs training camp gets underway.#GreatBritishChiefsShow@BritChiefUK | @tomchilds56 pic.twitter.com/jlQr92oIca — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) July 18, 2023

