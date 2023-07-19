 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We have the ‘Madden 24’ ratings for the Chiefs’ defensive line

EA Sports’ ratings release week continues.

By Kramer Sansone
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

On Tuesday, EA Sports continued its week-long “Madden 24” player ratings release.

Let’s see how the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackles and edge rushers scored.

Defensive tackles

Chris Jones once again is the second-highest-rated defensive tackle in Madden. With an overall rating of 96, he only trails Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is yet again a member of the “99 Club.” Jones ranks second in his position group for play recognition, pursuit rating and finesse move rating. Jones is also in the top 10 in block-shedding and tackling.

  • Derrick Nnadi: 73 overall.
  • Tershawn Wharton: 69 overall.
  • Danny Shelton: 67 overall.
  • Keondre Corburn: 65 overall.
  • Phil Hoskins: 65 overall.
  • Daniel Wise: 62 overall.

Defensive ends

Charles Omenihu and George Karlaftis lead the way for the Kansas City pass rush. Both have an overall score of 76. Mike Danna follows with a 74 overall — but is the team’s best tackler among its pass rushers with an 80 rating. Rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah begins his Madden career with a 71 overall. The former K-State player is going to be a great rotational piece behind Omenihu.

  • BJ Thompson: 64 overall
  • Malik Herring: 63 overall
  • Matt Dickerson: 63 overall
  • Joshua Kaindoh: 62 overall

Outside linebackers

Former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill is making his Kansas City debut in 2023, leading the outside linebackers with a 76 overall rating. Tranquill's strength and agility is the reason he narrowly leads Willie Gay Jr., who is rated with a 75 overall. Gay has better speed, acceleration and tackling — but is a solid coverage linebacker in the game.

  • Truman Jones: 63 overall
  • Jack Cochrane: 62 overall

The bottom line

In “Madden 24,” Kansas City’s defensive starters re generally rated in the mid to low 70s overall — with many reserve players receiving ratings in the 60s. If this translates to on-the-field play, the Chiefs should have a top-20 defense.

Tomorrow, we will dissect the running backs and offensive line.

