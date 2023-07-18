Andy Reid provides injury updates on Turk Wharton, Isiah Pacheco

The Kansas City Chiefs seem rather healthy to begin the 2023 edition of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph — that is, except for two players: defensive tackle Turk Wharton and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Wharton — who tore his ACL in the club’s October “Monday Night Football” win over the Las Vegas Raiders — will begin camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Reid added that Wharton would join rookies and quarterbacks at camp to rehab on Tuesday.

Running back Isiah Pacheco’s status sounded more up in the air.

“We’ll just make a decision with Pacheco as we go forward here,” said Reid of the now-second-year back.

Pacheco reportedly played in Super Bowl LVII through a broken hand and torn labrum — injuries that required separate surgeries. He looked to be in good spirits recently, as he accepted the ESPY award for “Best Team” on stage along with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Still, the head coach wouldn’t go as far as to undoubtedly confirm his status for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

“I think we’ll have enough time, but let’s see how this all goes,” said Reid. “I’ll be curious to talk to [Pacheco]. I haven’t seen him yet. (Vice president of sports medicine and performance) Rick [Burkholder] is likewise going to talk to him.”

As for the other 88 players expected in camp?

“We’re ready to giddy up and go,” finished Reid.