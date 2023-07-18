Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes capped off the 2022 season with a Super Bowl LVII victory in which he was named the Most Valuable Player.

To accomplish the feat, Mahomes had to play through a high-ankle sprain he suffered four weeks earlier in the Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The quarterback appeared to re-injure the ankle at the conclusion of the Super Bowl’s first half.

In April, Mahomes admitted he did not feel the ankle was 100%. But on Tuesday, he had better news as he spoke to the media after reporting to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

It’s go time in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/8ZZcJXb0BR — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 18, 2023

“It feels great,” Mahomes said. “I think even going into OTAs (organized team activities), a little bit, I still was a little timid about running and cutting and doing stuff like that, but when I got through, closer to [veteran] minicamp and that later OTA stage, I got that confidence back in my ankle.”

It sounds like Kansas City’s training staff won’t be pushing Mahomes right out of the gate.

“I’m sure I’m not going to be running a lot right now, but we’ll be testing it, especially during these half-gassers,” he smiled. “I’ll make sure it’s ready to go, and I think I’m in a good spot.”

Mahomes, his fellow quarterbacks and the Chiefs’ rookies take the field for their first practice on Wednesday morning. Veterans join them for practice beginning on Sunday.