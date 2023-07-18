Chiefs’ rookies and quarterbacks report to St. Joseph Tuesday — here’s what to expect

The time has come for the reigning Super Bowl champions to get their title defense underway. The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks and rookies will report to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph on Tuesday.

The media has been invited to see a handful of team members walk in with their belongings — and head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are scheduled to speak to the media around 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Reid is expected to provide an injury update on players such as running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive tackle Turk Wharton. Mahomes may react to the release of Netflix’s “Quarterback” — among other club-related topics.

Mahomes, his fellow quarterbacks and the Chiefs’ rookies will undergo three days of practices. These sessions will be closed to the public as Reid ensures his first-year players get a necessary refresh on the playbook before adding veterans to the mix. Those veterans — including defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is seeking a new contract — are due to report to St. Joseph on Friday.

The first full-team training camp practice — which is open to the public — occurs on Sunday (full schedule here).

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants also have players reporting on Tuesday.