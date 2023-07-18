We have the ‘Madden 24’ ratings for Chiefs’ wide receivers and safeties

EA Sports started rolling out their “Madden 24” player ratings on Monday morning, beginning a week-long release schedule with wide receivers and safeties.

Let’s see how Kansas City Chiefs players were rated.

Wide Receivers

With an overall rating of 81, Kadarius Toney is the team’s highest-rated wide receiver. He also leads the wideouts with an individual agility rating of 93. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is second with an overall rating of 78. Now on his second year with the team, Valdes-Scantling is tied with John Ross as the fastest Kansas City receiver. Both begin the season with a speed rating of 94.

Richie James: 76 overall.

Rashee Rice: 73 overall.

Skyy Moore: 73 overall.

Justin Watson: 71 overall.

John Ross: 69 overall.

Cornell Powell: 67 overall.

Ihmir Smith-Masette: 67 overall.

Safeties

Free Safeties

With an overall score of 81, Justin Reid leads all the safeties. Thanks to the skill he displayed as a kicker last season, Reid also has a kick power rating of 92 and a kick accuracy score of 73.

Chamarri Conner: 69 overall.

Deon Bush: 66 overall.

Strong Safeties

Making his Kansas City debut in 2023, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards leads the strong safeties with am overall rating of 75. Edwards also leads the strong safeties in the agility (86), awareness (78) and catching (75) categories.

Bryan Cook starts the season with an overall grade of 70, which includes the best ratings in the strength (67) and tackling (76) categories.

Nazeeh Johnson begins with a 65 rating overall — but also boasts a speed rating of 93 and better acceleration than either Edwards or Cook.

The bottom line

The wide receiver ratings will reflect how well Patrick Mahomes plays this season. It’s a bit of a shock for Toney to be 81 overall, but it makes sense because he also has an impact on special teams. We should expect either Moore or Rice to distance each other by the end of the season.

The Chiefs lack depth in the secondary. If Reid or Edwards miss any time, it will hurt the defense. These ratings will be updated throughout the season, so it will be interesting to see how Cook’s scores will change during his second season. He stands a good chance to become a starter in 2023.

Ratings for defensive linemen will be released on Tuesday. We’ll get scores for running backs and offensive linemen on Wednesday. Cornerback and tight end ratings will come out on Thursday, while quarterback and linebacker scores will appear on Friday. On Saturday, we’ll get the grades for punters, kickers and fullbacks.