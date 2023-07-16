Five-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is heading to the Tenessee Titans, as first reported by AtoZ Sports’ Doug Kyed. ESPN’s Dianna Russini quickly confirmed the report.

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans, per source. Deal is expected to become official over the next few days. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 16, 2023

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added some details, explaining that it is a two-year, $26 million contract worth up to $32 million in incentives.

The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said.



He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. https://t.co/4Vsy2sF1zG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023

There had been hope that the Kansas City Chiefs might be in the mix for the 31-year-old, especially after the New York Jets agreed on a long-term contract extension with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on Thursday.

The thought was that with the Jets and Williams coming to terms, Kansas City and defensive tackle Chris Jones would have a baseline number to work with. With talks moving along, perhaps a contract extension for Jones would open up the necessary cap space for the Chiefs to acquire the former Houston Texan and Arizona Cardinal.

As of early July, Kansas City was reportedly keeping in contact with the receiver — and there was mounting optimism among the fan base heading into this weekend as odds saw the Chiefs and Titans as co-favorites to land his services. But it was simply not to be.

During the offseason, Kansas City presumably hoped to add either veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. or Hopkins to their young room, but the $15 million the Baltimore Ravens guaranteed Beckham after he sat out a year due to injury eventually made that unfeasible for the Chiefs.

With the Hopkins sweepstakes behind them, the Chiefs enter the season with a projected wide receiver corps of Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James and Justin Watson. John Ross, Justyn Ross and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are camp hopefuls.