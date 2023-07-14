 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes says he likes playing the ‘villain’ — especially during AFC West road games

By Pete Sweeney
Mahomes: “I like to be the villain a little bit… obviously, it’s cool at Arrowhead, to be the hero and win the games and be able to host AFC championship trophies. But it’s just as fun — no offense to any of my division opponents — to go to their places and win those games… Both are great, even though I have to smile, I like being the villain sometimes.”

