Let’s Argue: Go get DeAndre Hopkins already

Welcome to this week's edition of Let's Argue!

Let's Argue is a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Sign DeAndre Hopkins already.

I was skeptical of adding this tweet because I wouldn't necessarily consider this an unpopular opinion. After all — who wouldn't want to add a wide receiver of DeAndre Hopkins' caliber?

Hopkins is a five-time All-Pro, and — with a few more elite seasons — he should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If wearing the gold jacket in Canton is more motivation for Hopkins, there's no better place for him to go than Kansas City. For as great as Hopkins has been throughout his 10-year career, he has had no significant playoff moments. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship the last five seasons in a row.

On the flip side, Kansas does not have a proven No. 1 receiver. Sure, Kadarius Toney has the potential to become that guy, but "potential" is the most we can say right now.

Hopkins and the Chiefs feel like a match made in heaven.

The Chiefs need a "good" starting wide receiver.

Well, I have made it clear that I'm on the Hopkins train. However, I don't consider it a need.

When you have head coach Andy Reid calling plays, Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball, and Travis Kelce at tight end, the offense will be just fine.

Outside of the big three, Toney has star potential. Then, you have Skyy Moore, who flashed last season, entering Year 2.

It would be great to bring in a veteran, but I just don't think it's necessary for the Chiefs to repeat as champions.

Trade All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Can we please stop this? Chris Jones is untouchable — just like Mahomes and Kelce.

Why?

Because Jones is the Mahomes of the defense.

I think Chiefs fans nowadays believe every player should be expendable because the team won the Super Bowl in its first year after trading Tyreek Hill. The difference is that Hill relied on the best quarterback in the game to get him the ball.

Jones is the engine of the defense. If the Chiefs traded Jones, this unit would go from potentially being in the top 10 to probably being in the bottom 10 in the league.

Andy Reid is right for possibly moving on from the fullback position in 2023.

Fullbacks still exist?

Despite having love for fullbacks throughout his coaching career, Reid has finally decided to move on from the position — at least, that is what it sounded like during offseason activities.

In the modern NFL, it's safe to say the fullback doesn't have a place, especially when you have tight ends who can seamlessly take on those responsibilities.