Jets sign Quinnen Williams, opening door for Chiefs and Chris Jones

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets have signed their All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract. it is reported to include $66 million guaranteed.
Under his rookie contract, the 25-year-old Williams was still tied to the Jets for 2023. It is said to be the largest-ever second contract for a defensive tackle.
The #Jets and All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million megadeal — the largest second contract ever for a defensive tackle, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 13, 2023
Williams gets $66 million in guarantees in the deal negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn. pic.twitter.com/onRE29sJx0
So why do we care about this? Because it has been widely believed that negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and their defensive tackle Chris Jones have been at a standstill until Williams’ contract is in the books. It is presumed that the Williams deal will give the two sides a measuring stick for their negotiations.
Like Williams, Jones is a top-5, first-time All-Pro defensive tackle who will be on the last year of his current contract in 2023. But unlike Williams, the 29-year-old Jones is seeking his third (and perhaps final) long-term NFL contract.
Jones’ current deal (signed in 2020) paid him $20 million average annual value (AAV). Will he now be able to negotiate a contract extension paying him more than the $24 million average annual value (AAV) Williams is set to earn? Or will Jones’ age be a factor in the negotiations, allowing the Chiefs to get a better deal for their star defensive lineman?
Those things remain to be seen. But it now appears that the two sides are finally in a position to get it figured out.
