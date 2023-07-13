 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets sign Quinnen Williams, opening door for Chiefs and Chris Jones

Kansas City’s defensive tackle has been thought to be waiting to find out how much Williams would get.

By John Dixon
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets have signed their All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract. it is reported to include $66 million guaranteed.

Under his rookie contract, the 25-year-old Williams was still tied to the Jets for 2023. It is said to be the largest-ever second contract for a defensive tackle.

So why do we care about this? Because it has been widely believed that negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and their defensive tackle Chris Jones have been at a standstill until Williams’ contract is in the books. It is presumed that the Williams deal will give the two sides a measuring stick for their negotiations.

Like Williams, Jones is a top-5, first-time All-Pro defensive tackle who will be on the last year of his current contract in 2023. But unlike Williams, the 29-year-old Jones is seeking his third (and perhaps final) long-term NFL contract.

Jones’ current deal (signed in 2020) paid him $20 million average annual value (AAV). Will he now be able to negotiate a contract extension paying him more than the $24 million average annual value (AAV) Williams is set to earn? Or will Jones’ age be a factor in the negotiations, allowing the Chiefs to get a better deal for their star defensive lineman?

Those things remain to be seen. But it now appears that the two sides are finally in a position to get it figured out.

