Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Ep. 48: ‘The Match’ and NFL gambling

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called “New Heights.” The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, neighborhood in which they grew up.

In this episode, the Kelce brothers discuss Travis and Patrick Mahomes’ golf victory over Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — and then debate the implications of NFL players gambling on sports.

1. Getting the ‘dub’ on the links

A couple of weeks ago, Travis and his quarterback went toe-to-toe with the Golden State duo in a golf match where Kelce was wearing shorts basically made out of a sweater. The match itself was a blowout; the NBA stars never stood a chance against Kansas City’s heroes, who dominated from the very first hole.

Travis said he expected to win all along.

“I play that course a lot,” he said, “I’m way better at golf right now than I’ve ever been. On top of that, me and Pat Mahomes? The combo, baby!”

It’s hard to argue with this. I wouldn’t bet against Travis and Mahomes in any sporting event — even a pottery contest. I wouldn't care if either one of them has ever even seen the movie “Ghost” — let alone sat down at a pottery wheel. I’m taking these two guys over the field every single time.

2. Gambling in the NFL

During this discussion, Travis goes into great detail while explaining the Chiefs' efforts to inform their players they cannot gamble on sporting events — and it’s not just NFL games. No sports gambling of any kind is allowed.

It’s easy to see that Travis finds it surprising that after sitting through these kinds of team meetings, any NFL player could think they are allowed to gamble on sports.

“You know where I stand,” concluded Travis. I ain’t betting on sh**!”

3. What’s the best sport to play drunk?

Jason suggested being a NASCAR driver — but then admitted that was probably a bad idea. Then the two considered baseball as a drunken sport.

“I feel like people already play baseball hammered,” said Travis. “It’s called softball.”

Jason followed up with some history.

“Babe Ruth played drunk for years,” he noted, “and hit like 60 homers.”

Then Travis brought up drunk boxing.

“What level of drunk are they?” asked Jason.

“Oh... you’ve got to be sh—faced,” replied Travis.

“When you’re drunk, jabs go out the window,” laughed Jason. “It’s all haymakers.”