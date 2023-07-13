Thursday discussion: What will be the Chiefs’ most important game this season?

As the dog days of the offseason continue, let’s keep the wheels turning ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 season.
Last week, we discussed which player might break out for the team in 2023. Now let’s talk about this season’s schedule.
What will be the Chiefs’ most important game this season?
My answer: against the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 17.
Of course, a team that’s won seven consecutive AFC West titles and hosted five straight AFC championships is going to face a lot of difficult matchups. While the league’s scheduling formula doesn’t consider a team’s success as much as it once did, it’s still an important factor.
In 2023, Kansas City will play all three of last season’s other AFC division winners and two of the four NFC division titlists. There will be a rematch against all three of last season’s postseason opponents — and in all, the Chiefs will have eight games against 2022 playoff teams. So there are a lot of games from which to choose.
But it’s hard not to pick the game against a team that has defeated Kansas City in three of the last four matchups between them — especially when it will be played in the next-to-last week of the regular season. It’s easy to imagine that the critically important first seed of the AFC postseason will be up for grabs — and this year, it’s unlikely there will be an unfinished game on the Bengals’ schedule to muck up that calculation.
My selection, however, depends on the AFC’s power structure remaining pretty much the same as it was in 2022. By Week 17, it could be unrecognizable.
Now it’s your turn. What will be the Chiefs’ most important game? Do you think Kansas City can win it?
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Amazon
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|NFLN
8:30 a.m.
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
15
|Mon
Dec 18
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|ESPN
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
18
|TBA
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|TBA
TBA
