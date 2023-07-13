 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday discussion: What will be the Chiefs’ most important game this season?

By John Dixon
NFL: JAN 19 AFC Championship - Titans at Chiefs Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the dog days of the offseason continue, let’s keep the wheels turning ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 season.

Last week, we discussed which player might break out for the team in 2023. Now let’s talk about this season’s schedule.

What will be the Chiefs’ most important game this season?

My answer: against the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 17.

Of course, a team that’s won seven consecutive AFC West titles and hosted five straight AFC championships is going to face a lot of difficult matchups. While the league’s scheduling formula doesn’t consider a team’s success as much as it once did, it’s still an important factor.

In 2023, Kansas City will play all three of last season’s other AFC division winners and two of the four NFC division titlists. There will be a rematch against all three of last season’s postseason opponents — and in all, the Chiefs will have eight games against 2022 playoff teams. So there are a lot of games from which to choose.

But it’s hard not to pick the game against a team that has defeated Kansas City in three of the last four matchups between them — especially when it will be played in the next-to-last week of the regular season. It’s easy to imagine that the critically important first seed of the AFC postseason will be up for grabs — and this year, it’s unlikely there will be an unfinished game on the Bengals’ schedule to muck up that calculation.

My selection, however, depends on the AFC’s power structure remaining pretty much the same as it was in 2022. By Week 17, it could be unrecognizable.

Now it’s your turn. What will be the Chiefs’ most important game? Do you think Kansas City can win it?

2023 Schedule

Wk
1		 Thu
Sep 7		 Lions GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
2		 Sun
Sep 17		 @Jaguars TIAA Bank Field
Jacksonville		 CBS
Noon
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 24		 Bears GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 FOX
3:25 p.m.
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 1		 @Jets MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
5		 Sun
Oct 8		 @Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
6		 Thu
Oct 12		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Amazon
7:15 p.m.
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 22		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
8		 Sun
Oct 29		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 5		 Dolphins Frankfurt Stadium
Germany		 NFLN
8:30 a.m.
Wk
10		 BYE - - -
Wk
11		 Mon
Nov 20		 Eagles GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 26		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 3		 @Packers Lambeau Field
Green Bay		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 10		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
15		 Mon
Dec 18		 @Patriots Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA		 ESPN
7:15 p.m.
Wk
16		 Mon
Dec 25		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
Noon
Wk
17		 Sun
Dec 31		 Bengals GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
18		 TBA @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 TBA
TBA

