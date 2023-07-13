Chiefs’ sights and sounds from the 2023 ESPY Awards

After winning Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs won 2023’s “Best Team” ESPY award. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was up for two awards: “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best NFL Player.”
Here are some of the sights and sounds from Thursday night’s ESPY Awards show on Twitter.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes arrive on the red carpet.
Travis Kelce joined the crowd in dancing to Lil Wayne.
Patrick Mahomes wins Best Athlete in Men’s Sports
"I truly believe that Chiefs Kingdom is the best fanbase in the world" - Patrick Mahomes— Ross Newton (@R_Twitty) July 13, 2023
Travis Kelce — with Kansas City native and SNL cast member Heidi Gardner — presented the ESPY for ‘Best Comeback Athlete’.
“Without all the teams success none of this would be possible.” -Jamal Murray tonight at the Espy’s accepting the award for Best Comeback Athlete. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/7g8nmhczlO— AltitudeTV (@AltitudeTV) July 13, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs won the ESPY for ‘Best Team’.
"Nah, man. You already took one mic from me baby, ain't gonna take another. I got something to say."— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 13, 2023
