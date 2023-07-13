 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs’ sights and sounds from the 2023 ESPY Awards

Kansas City cleaned up on Thursday night

By Ashley-Justice
The 2023 ESPYS - Show Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

After winning Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs won 2023’s “Best Team” ESPY award. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was up for two awards: “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best NFL Player.”

Here are some of the sights and sounds from Thursday night’s ESPY Awards show on Twitter.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes arrive on the red carpet.

Travis Kelce joined the crowd in dancing to Lil Wayne.

Patrick Mahomes wins Best Athlete in Men’s Sports

Travis Kelce — with Kansas City native and SNL cast member Heidi Gardner — presented the ESPY for ‘Best Comeback Athlete’.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the ESPY for ‘Best Team’.

