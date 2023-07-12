 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs win ESPY award for ‘Best Team’

Kansas City earned the top honor — and Patrick Mahomes swept the evening.

By Ashley-Justice
The 2023 ESPYS - Front Row Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were winners of the final award of Wednesday evening — the ESPY for “Best Team” of 2022.

The reigning Super Bowl champions beat out the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA Football), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), Louisiana State Tigers (NCAA Women’s Basketball), Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA Softball) and the Las Vegas Golden Knights (NHL).

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes all joined together on stage to accept the coveted award.

The Chiefs went 14-3 during the 2022 regular season to earn the AFC’s top seed and sole playoff bye. They then went on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles en route to the Super Bowl LVII championship.

Mahomes — who was named the NFL and Super Bowl MVP — clean-swept the ESPYS, also winning the awards for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best NFL Player.”

