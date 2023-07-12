Chiefs win ESPY award for ‘Best Team’

The Kansas City Chiefs were winners of the final award of Wednesday evening — the ESPY for “Best Team” of 2022.

The reigning Super Bowl champions beat out the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA Football), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), Louisiana State Tigers (NCAA Women’s Basketball), Oklahoma Sooners (NCAA Softball) and the Las Vegas Golden Knights (NHL).

More evidence that Chiefs Kingdom is the best fanbase in the world. Thank you for voting for us! pic.twitter.com/MkyjuqmFpc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 13, 2023

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Isiah Pacheco, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes all joined together on stage to accept the coveted award.

The Chiefs went 14-3 during the 2022 regular season to earn the AFC’s top seed and sole playoff bye. They then went on to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles en route to the Super Bowl LVII championship.

Mahomes — who was named the NFL and Super Bowl MVP — clean-swept the ESPYS, also winning the awards for “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” and “Best NFL Player.”