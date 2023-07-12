Patrick Mahomes wins ESPY for ‘Best Male Athlete’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked up his second honor of the night at the 2023 ESPY awards.

The seventh-year quarterback won “Best NFL Player” and “Best Male Athlete.” Mahomes beat out Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) and Lionel Messi (Argentina).

“Man this is crazy,” said Mahomes. “I remember growing up watching the ESPYS and seeing a lot of great athletes win awards, and to be on this stage, winning this award is a tremendous honor. But it all wouldn’t be possible without god so I want to thank him first, I truly believe that. It was an incredible season — there’s many ups many downs, I just want to thank my teammates and coaches for basically just making me look good, honestly.

“I’m quarterback. I just gotta throw the ball and let guys like Trav (Travis Kelce) work. I appreciate my teammate, my coaches, the guys that are here. [I] want to thank my family, Brittany, Bronze, Sterling. I’m glad that all that hard work’s paying off. When I’m not in the building, y’all are supporting me and making the guy that I am, the man that I am so I want to thank them. And finally, Chiefs Kingdom. Chiefs Kingdom, I truly believe is the best fan base in the world, sorry to all the athletes out here.

“I start back next week, I go back to camp next Tuesday so this is a great award but we’re going to do this thing again we’re going to keep this thing rolling. Appreciate all (of) y’all.”

Mahomes was nominated for “Best Male Athlete” in 2019, and even though he lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo, he did win the ESPY for “Best NFL Player” that year.