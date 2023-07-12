Patrick Mahomes wins ESPY for ‘Best NFL Player’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered Wednesday with nominations for two ESPY awards — “Best NFL Player” and “Best Male Athlete.”

Simple logic dictated that the only player nominated for both (Mahomes) would win “Best NFL Player.” ESPN agreed — as it opted to get the “Best NFL Player” award out of the way by making the announcement on Wednesday afternoon’s “NFL Live.”

Just announced on NFL LIVE: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has won the 2023 ESPY for Best NFL Player.



Mahomes is also a nominee for Athlete of the Year, with the winner announced during the ESPYS tonight. pic.twitter.com/1fDnIiuHHN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 12, 2023

Host Field Yates announced Mahomes as the winner.

“Yet another award for the reigning league and Super Bowl MVP,” said Yates.

Mahomes was selected over Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Joey Bosa and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to win his second ESPY for “Best NFL Player.” He also won the award for the 2019 season. Mahomes is the eighth player to win the award multiple times.

Sports fans will have to wait until Wednesday night to see if he can manage to take home “Best Male Athlete.” To do that, he will have to beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, New York Yankees outfield Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

Mahomes was also nominated for “Best Male Athlete” in 2019 — but did not win.

The 2023 ESPYs begin at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time on ABC (KMBC local).