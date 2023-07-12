5 former Chiefs named as Hall of Fame semifinalists

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio announced the names of 60 Senior and Coach/Contributor candidates being considered for the 2024 class.

Five former Kansas City Chiefs are included. Wide receiver Otis Taylor (1965-1975) and cornerback Albert Lewis (1983-1993) are among 31 Senior candidates. Head coach Marty Schottenheimer (1989-1998), general manager Carl Peterson (1989-2008) and scout Lloyd Wells (1963-1974) are among 29 Coach/Contributor semifinalists.

Two committees will pare each of the lists to 12 finalists before July 27. In late August, the committees will select three Senior candidates and one Coach/Contributor candidate to be passed on to the full Hall of Fame committee. After the first of the year, that group will consider those four individuals (along with 15 modern-era players) for induction in the 2024 class.

Other Senior semifinalists

Ken Anderson

Ottis Anderson

Carl Banks

Maxie Baughan

Larry Brown

Mark Clayton

Charlie Conerly

Roger Craig

Henry Ellard

Randy Gradishar

Lester Hayes

Chris Hinton

Cecil Isbell

Joe Jacoby

Billy “White Shoes” Johnson

Mike Kenn

Bob Kuechenberg

George Kunz

Jim Marshall

Clay Matthews Jr.

Steve McMichael

Eddie Meador

Stanley Morgan

Tommy Nobis

Art Powell

Sterling Sharpe

Steve Tasker

Everson Walls

Al Wistert

Other Coach/Contributor semifinalists

K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr.

Roone Arledge

C.O. Brocato

Tom Coughlin

Alex Gibbs

Ralph Hay

Mike Holmgren

Frank “Bucko” Kilroy

Eddie Kotal

Robert Kraft

Elmer Layden

Jerry Markbreit

Virginia McCaskey

Rich McKay

John McVay

Art Modell

Buddy Parker

Dan Reeves

Art Rooney Jr.

Jerry Seeman

George Seifert

Mike Shanahan

Clark Shaughnessy

Seymour Siwoff

Jim Tunney

John Wooten