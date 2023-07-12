5 former Chiefs named as Hall of Fame semifinalists

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio announced the names of 60 Senior and Coach/Contributor candidates being considered for the 2024 class.
Five former Kansas City Chiefs are included. Wide receiver Otis Taylor (1965-1975) and cornerback Albert Lewis (1983-1993) are among 31 Senior candidates. Head coach Marty Schottenheimer (1989-1998), general manager Carl Peterson (1989-2008) and scout Lloyd Wells (1963-1974) are among 29 Coach/Contributor semifinalists.
Two committees will pare each of the lists to 12 finalists before July 27. In late August, the committees will select three Senior candidates and one Coach/Contributor candidate to be passed on to the full Hall of Fame committee. After the first of the year, that group will consider those four individuals (along with 15 modern-era players) for induction in the 2024 class.
Other Senior semifinalists
Ken Anderson
Ottis Anderson
Carl Banks
Maxie Baughan
Larry Brown
Mark Clayton
Charlie Conerly
Roger Craig
Henry Ellard
Randy Gradishar
Lester Hayes
Chris Hinton
Cecil Isbell
Joe Jacoby
Billy “White Shoes” Johnson
Mike Kenn
Bob Kuechenberg
George Kunz
Jim Marshall
Clay Matthews Jr.
Steve McMichael
Eddie Meador
Stanley Morgan
Tommy Nobis
Art Powell
Sterling Sharpe
Steve Tasker
Everson Walls
Al Wistert
Other Coach/Contributor semifinalists
K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr.
Roone Arledge
C.O. Brocato
Tom Coughlin
Alex Gibbs
Ralph Hay
Mike Holmgren
Frank “Bucko” Kilroy
Eddie Kotal
Robert Kraft
Elmer Layden
Jerry Markbreit
Virginia McCaskey
Rich McKay
John McVay
Art Modell
Buddy Parker
Dan Reeves
Art Rooney Jr.
Jerry Seeman
George Seifert
Mike Shanahan
Clark Shaughnessy
Seymour Siwoff
Jim Tunney
John Wooten
