Predicting the Chiefs’ 5 top Madden player ratings for the 2023 season

Next week, EA Sports will release player ratings for its latest edition of "Madden."

EA Sports announced that Madden NFL 24 player ratings will be released starting on Monday, July 17th. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 10, 2023

Here are my predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs' top five players:

QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes should be a "99 Club" member to start the season. Mahomes is the reigning MVP of the regular season, and he helped the Chiefs win their third Super Bowl in franchise history on one good leg. Mahomes is well deserving of being an initial 99 overall once again.

Predicted Rating: 99

TE Travis Kelce

Last season, Kelce was the only Chiefs player who finished in the "99 Club." This year, we might see two players begin in the "99 Club." Kelce posted a career-high of 12 touchdowns during 2022 and made it seven consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards or more.

Predicted Rating: 99

C Creed Humphrey

Humphrey should be the highest-rated center in "Madden," as he finished last season with a rating of 89. That actually seems rather low due to his impact on the team. I expect Humphrey to start with an overall of 93. If Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's rating regresses from 93, it would make Humphrey the best center in Madden.

Predicted Rating: 93

LB Nick Bolton

Bolton has proven he is one of the best sure tacklers in the NFL, but that should only improve his tackling rating to 99. In this year's "Madden," I believe Bolton should be on the cusp of 90 but will ultimately start at 89. The Chiefs are known for their offense, but a pro tip for "Madden" is always selecting a defense with a solid middle linebacker, and Kansas City offers that with Bolton.

Predicted Rating: 89

CB L'Jarius Sneed

As it stands today, Sneed is the best secondary player on the Chiefs, and it seems he has improved his play every season. My guess would be he lands at an 87 overall to start.

Predicted Rating: 87

Overall team rating

The Chiefs were an 86 last season, but I would estimate that number jumps to 88. The club only got better with experience from last season, and they have done a nice job filling holes this offseason.

Predicted Rating: 88

"Madden 24" will be released on all consoles Friday, August 18. We will again have Arrowhead Pride simulations during the Chiefs' 2023 regular season.