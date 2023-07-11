Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce again set to take part in ‘American Century Championship’ golf tournament

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are once again participating in this year’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, as confirmed by the official website. The event takes place at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada, and runs from Wednesday, July 12, to Sunday, July 16.

Mahomes recently quote-tweeted fellow participant and media host Pat McAfee.

Swing looking nice! Please don’t beat me this year bro… https://t.co/tO4XqJd3nr — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 10, 2023

This is the fourth year Mahomes has played in the event and the fifth year Kelce has participated. Former Chiefs starting quarterback Alex Smith and running back Marcus Allen are also playing in the three-round tournament.

The rest of the field features well-known sports and entertainment figures like Charles Barkley, Miles Teller and The Miz — along with several other current NFL players, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, who recently dropped “The Match” to Mahomes and Kelce, is also among the participants.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo is the returning champion. Romo finished 50 places ahead of Mahomes (T-51) and 63 places ahead of Kelce (64th) in last year’s tournament. McAfee (61st) did not beat Mahomes but did manage to beat Kelce in 2022.

