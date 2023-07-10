WATCH: More clips from the new Netflix series ‘Quarterback’ with Patrick Mahomes

On Monday, Netflix released a clip from its new docu-series “Quarterback,” which profiles the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota both on and off the field during the 2022 season.

While it contains some of the same material we saw in the trailer that was released last month, there are some other clips we haven’t yet seen.

It's almost time for kick off!



Watch the first four minutes of Quarterback, our new docuseries following Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes. Premieres this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/NOIsORFmjB — Netflix (@netflix) July 10, 2023

The clips are narrated by show producer Peyton Manning — and are described as the show’s opening.

“We went through several versions,” said Manning in a New York Post interview published on Friday. “At first, I went through and actually narrated each episode. I filmed it, [but] it just didn’t make as much sense. It just didn’t fit. They took it out — and just had me in the beginning, setting the stage.”

Manning said that the rest of the narration on the show will be done by a variety of familiar voices, including Colin Cowherd, Rich Eisen, Jason McIntyre, Nick Wright, Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager.

The series will be made available on Netflix this Wednesday, July 12.