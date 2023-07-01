Arrowheadlines: Richie James loves the Chiefs’ ‘crazy fan base’

The latest

NFL’s All-Underpaid Team: Travis Kelce and More Players Who Deserve Bigger Contracts | Bleacher Report

Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs Not a single sack allowed in 2022 for PFF’s highest-graded center. But because he was a second-round pick just two years ago, 30 players at that position make more than Humphrey. That’ll almost certainly change as soon as this season. Edge Defenders: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers / Montez Sweat, Washington Commanders Bosa’s one of the most blatant no-brainers on this list. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year is only the 41st-highest-paid edge defender in the NFL. One more strong season and he’ll likely become the highest-paid defender in league history, and it’s even possible that comes before he gets close to the open market next offseason. Sweat isn’t of the same caliber entering a contract year of his own, but only Bosa and Maxx Crosby had more quarterback hits than him last year and he’s a consistent edge threat. He’ll make $11.5 million on his fifth-year option in 2023 but his deal still averages just $2.9 million a year.

Every NFL Team’s Most Promising Building Block Entering 2023 | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Trent McDuffie As long as Patrick Mahomes is at the helm of the offense, the Chiefs are going to be dangerous. As long as they keep hitting on defensive draft picks, they can win the Super Bowl. Trent McDuffie appears to be the latest good get for the Chiefs through the draft. While Chris Jones is a superstar making superstar money, the rest of Kansas City’s defense is made up of strategic veteran additions and young players on rookie contracts. McDuffie is looking like he might be getting a second contract one day, though. After missing games 2-8 with a hamstring injury, he returned to the starting lineup and played 95 percent of the snaps on a defense that won it all. His physicality plays well in the Chiefs system and allowed him to hold opposing passers to a 52.9 percent completion percentage. He was also an efficient tackler, missing just 4.3 percent of his attempts. That’s a good conversion rate for a sub-200-pound player and a great example of why he could be a cornerstone for the Chiefs defense for a long time.

Chiefs WR James: KC has one of craziest fan bases I’ve seen | The Kansas City Star

While attending teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s softball tournament in early June at KC Monarchs’ Legends Field, James’ gaze scanned from right to left as he viewed red-clad Chiefs fans in each direction. “It’s been great. It’s different obviously. Everybody shows up, as you can see,” James told The Star. “This is one of the craziest fan bases I’ve seen, been a part of. I love it.” James, who had a career year with the New York Giants in 2022 after four seasons with San Francisco, said he wasn’t expecting this — more than 4,000 tickets were sold for the event — when he arrived as one of more than 40 Chiefs participating. “Come on now. A charity game ... it’s sold out,” James said. “You don’t see that too often.” How much Chiefs fans should expect from James in 2023 remains an open question as the team prepares for training camp in mid-June.

2023 NFL Offseason Rankings, Part II: Breaking down which teams thrived the most with their roster building | CBS Sports

9. Kansas City Chiefs After letting Frank Clark go, Veach added defensive Charles Omenihu, a soon-to-be 26-year-old who was a rotation piece on the San Francisco 49ers top-ranked scoring defense (16.3 points per game allowed) that was powered by 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. He’ll be a starter for the Chiefs after signing a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency. Omenihu recorded career highs in sacks (4.5) and quarterback pressures (54) in that part-time role, and now he gets to line up next to 2022 All-Pro defensive Chris Jones in an aggressive, multiple front scheme under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Kansas City also added another pass rusher from down the road in Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah with their first-round selection. Those two on top of last season’s 30th overall pick George Karlaftis, signal a youth movement on the defensive line around All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. That’s smart considering the team is figuring out how budget keeping him happy with a new extension.

Rachaad White thinks Buccaneers have ‘great shot’ in NFC South, wants to ‘eclipse’ 1,000 rushing yards | NFL.com

The greater spotlight has fostered greater expectations, and White himself is setting aim at ending a Tampa Bay drought on the ground. “My expectation is really just do my job,” he said Friday on Good Morning Football. “Be the guy (general manager) Jason Licht wants me to be, but really just be myself. Go out there, have fun, hang loose. Obviously, the Bucs haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher in about eight years or so. So, I want to, of course, eclipse that.” White, who impressed with 129 carries for 481 yards, plus another 290 yards on 50 receptions during his rookie campaign, will have his work cut out for him if he is to hit 1,000 yards rushing as a Buccaneer for the first time since Doug Martin did so in 2015.

Cardinals S Budda Baker will be at training camp, agent says | ESPN

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker plans to attend training camp next month despite a trade request, his agent told NFL Network. NFL Network cited Baker’s rep, David Mulugheta, in detailing Baker’s plan to join the team for the start of camp although he wants a deal that shows he’s a “long-term part of the team.” He attended mandatory minicamp in June but did not practice. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon said the situation is an “organization thing.” Baker, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a four-year, $59 million deal in 2020 and is under contract through the 2024 season. He’s the seventh-highest-paid safety in the NFL. Arizona already picked up the team option for ‘24.

Chiefs Roster: 3 underrated players ahead of 2023 NFL season

Defensive end Mike Danna The Chiefs’ room of defensive ends has been fortified with offseason acquisitions like Charles Omenihu and first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, but adding these types of players may make veteran Mike Danna’s role even more important in 2023. When you break down the group, Danna is the only one with more than one year of experience in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system. The two offseason additions are obviously in their first year, while the leader of the group — defensive end George Karlaftis — is only in his second year.

We've come to the conclusion that Travis Kelce is one of the greatest teammates in the history of sports.



