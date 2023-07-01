Welcome to another edition of Let's Argue! Let's Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs’ offensive line and defense are more important than their offensive weapons.

Mahomes' "weapons" aren't nearly as important as OL or a competent defense. — Jameson Reber (@JamesonReber) June 27, 2023

After what everyone just witnessed this past season, it’s hard to dispute this. The Chiefs traded away the league’s most dynamic weapon in wide receiver Tyreek Hill and still won the Super Bowl.

The offensive line was amongst the best in the league, especially in the middle, with the likes of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

And on the other side of the ball, Steve Spagnuolo’s group continued to improve as the season went on. With Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs just need a defense that can get timely stops.

The Chiefs don't necessarily need Chris Jones.

We are fine without Chris Jones — PorkChopExpress (@ImpeachLiberals) June 28, 2023

This thought needs to end.

You'll always have a puncher's chance when you have head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. However, to act like this defense wouldn't take an enormous hit without the best defensive tackle in football is outlandish.

If the Chiefs didn't have Chris Jones, this defense would go from middle of the pack to near the bottom of the league. The man had 15.5 sacks last season, which is wild considering he lines up inside on most downs.

I hope general manager Brett Veach can secure Jones for the long term.

Patrick Mahomes will never again have a true No. 1 wide receiver.

The Chiefs will never have another true no 1 receiver during Mahomes’ career. https://t.co/zgAcHvcTR3 — Logan Marr (@DaMarr_4) June 27, 2023

Are we forgetting about Kelce? Alright, I know, he's a tight end.

Regarding this take, I will say that I think there's a chance the Chiefs will never sign or trade for a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver. Nonetheless, they could develop a guy into being a legit No. 1. There are a couple of candidates on the roster right now, including Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice.

Who's to say one of these under-25-year-old receivers doesn't end up reaching their full potential? Only time will tell.

Jerick McKinnon is "much better" than Isiah Pacheco.

McKinnon is much better than Pacheco.



Not an argument on who starts, jerrick needs to be ready for the playoffs. — Press, Do Your Job (@PressDoYourJob) June 27, 2023

Much better is a stretch. Are we sure Jerick McKinnon is even better than Isiah Pacheco at all?

I'm not, but who's better really doesn't matter. There's nothing wrong with having multiple running backs who can do the job. This is actually how today's NFL works.

Long gone are the days of one bell cow back getting 30-plus carries a game. It's all about getting it done by the committee.

When it comes to purely running the ball, give me Pacheco. McKinnon is much better in the passing game than Pacheco is right now.

After all, McKinnon did lead all backs in receiving touchdowns last season.