Let’s Argue: Charles Omenihu is being forgotten

The Chiefs did not have a great offseason regarding movement at the tackle position.

The Chiefs are getting a "pass" on an awful offseason performance as it relates to OT. — DKnotMetcalf (@david_kallas) June 6, 2023

The use of the word awful is harsh.

Chiefs fans have been spoiled when it comes to offensive line play over the last two seasons, particularly when it pertains to the interior — anchored by Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

The questions are at the tackle positions, but the answers are entirely unknown. It seems that, as of right now, Donovan Smith will be starting at left tackle, and Jawaan Taylor will hold down the right side.

Both guys are former second-round picks, but Smith is four years older than Taylor. Smith’s last season in Tampa Bay is one he’d like to forget. He was the most penalized offensive lineman in the league. One could contribute that to the nagging injuries he endured.

But it sounds like the eight-year veteran is back where he needs to be physically and mentally.

“It was a little frustrating,” he said of his 2022 campaign this offseason. “I played with a lot more injuries than I should have. But you know, it’s just something that we do: we go out there [and] we sacrifice our bodies. We go out there for the greater good of the team. “Unfortunately, we didn’t finish the way that we wanted, but it is what it is. New beginning, new journey. I’m healthy, I’m fresh — and I’m feeling real good.”

As far as Taylor, he’s a much better pass protector than run blocker. Much of that has to do with his elite athleticism at the position.

In conclusion, I don’t think there should be much cause for concern. With the interior arguably being the best in football and Patrick Mahomes’ escapability, this offense will keep humming in 2023.

The Chiefs don’t need wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

We don’t need D-Hop — MidLife (@C3POsRepairguy) June 7, 2023

Would it be nice to have DeAndre Hopkins?

Of course it would — we’re talking about a five-time All-Pro.

If Hopkins were to put together another two to three elite years, he would have a major case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Having said all of that, the Chiefs, in fact, don’t need Hopkins.

How have we overlooked this team just won a Super Bowl with JuJu Smith-Schuster as the No. 1 wide receiver?

As things currently sit, Kadarius Toney is set to fill that role, and while I understand the injury concerns, if healthy, Toney has a much higher ceiling than Smith-Schuster.

From there, you have year two Skyy Moore, who I fully expect to have a breakout season. You know what you’ll get from Marquez Valdes-Scantling: stability and big plays when needed (look at the AFC Championship game).

Oh, and there’s Travis Kelce. This pass-catching corps works.

Kadarius Toney is a better player than Tyreek Hill.

Toney > Hill — Clint (@CMS7997) June 6, 2023

Let’s slow down.

I just praised Toney’s potential, so I understand the excitement — but he’s not Tyreek Hill. We’re talking about a generational talent here.

After leaving Mahomes, many thought there would be a significant dropoff in Hill’s production. He went on to have career-highs in receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710).

Why do we forget about Charles Omenihu?

Charles Omenihu is being forgotten — ADI_Avery (@ImpeccableGrpxs) June 7, 2023

I’m so glad someone else said it.

Maybe it’s because the Chiefs signed Charles Omenihu in March, but it’s wild to me how few fans and media members alike ever speak about this signing.

With the departure of Frank Clark, the Omenihu signing could end up being the most impactful for the Chiefs.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 280 lbs., Omenihu’s upside is through the roof. He is coming off his best season in which the 25-year-old had career-highs in sacks (4.5) and tackles (20). In eight playoff games, he’s added 3,5 sacks, two forced fumbles and eight quarterback hits.

It’s important to remember that Omenihu was on the San Francisco 49ers for the past two seasons. With a vaunted defensive line led by Nick Bosa, Omenihu had to make an impact on limited snaps.

With Clark officially out of the picture, it’s safe to assume Omenihu’s snap count will increase in Kansas City.