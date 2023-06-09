Arrowheadlines: Travis Kelce will be eyeing redemption on Monday

The latest

Travis Kelce will throw the first pitch on Monday night — is eyeing redemption

Here’s why...

Patrick Mahomes had to roast Travis Kelce after his first pitch pic.twitter.com/J9UgFED1fd — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2023

Ranking 10 Most Team-Friendly Contracts in NFL Ahead of 2023 Season | Bleacher Report

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs Remaining contract: Nine years, $415 million Patrick Mahomes set a still-standing record for the largest contract in NFL history when he signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020, an agreement that will keep him playing for the Kansas City Chiefs at least through the 2031 campaign. At the time of the signing, current New York Giants and then Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale claimed that Mahomes would still have been underpaid had he earned a billion dollars in that deal. Martindale is right. Despite being handsomely rewarded for his services, Mahomes’ contract is the best value in the league. The quarterback has made borderline priceless contributions to the Chiefs, ones that have directly resulted in a run of unparalleled success over the last half-decade. He’s been the catalyst for two Super Bowl championships in the last four years and has turned this organization into a dynasty following nearly five decades of disappointment. While Mahomes earned a historic contract in terms of total value, he is only the seventh-highest paid quarterback in terms of average annual pay right now. He could fall further down the list after imminent extensions for top signal-callers like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are finalized. That downward trend will only continue in the coming years when Trevor Lawrence and other up-and-coming stars ink their extensions as well. The Chiefs will likely up Mahomes’ salary at some point, but as long as he keeps playing at his current level, the team would have to tack on a few zero’s to have his pay become be commensurate with his contributions.

The next Isiah Pacheco? Chiefs rookie RB Deneric Prince has made a strong impression | The Athletic

Deneric Prince, an undrafted rookie running back, heard such a sound Thursday, when he made a spectacular reception midway through the Chiefs’ final voluntary, padless practice that was open to reporters. “For being a rookie, he’s doing a tremendous job,” backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert said. “He’s a lot of fun to be (around in the backfield). He had a great catch on a deep ball that Pat (Mahomes) threw him. It was unbelievable to see a rookie running back, especially a big running back like that, jump, twist and catch a back-shoulder (pass). “He’ll be a lot of fun to watch in training camp when we get the pads on.”

The Grand Lady of Sports | The Mothership

Throughout all of Lamar’s sports ventures, Norma was there at his side, traveling to endless World Cup soccer games, college football and basketball games, Chicago Bulls’ games (Hunt was a minority owner), tennis tournaments, the Indianapolis 500, and of course wherever the Chiefs were playing. The distance and the sport in play made no difference. When the two had dated, they had attended as many as five sporting events over a single weekend. She is the only woman to have attended every single Super Bowl game in history. She was a presence during finals week of Lamar’s World Championship Tennis championship in Dallas, at one time called the sport’s “fifth Grand Slam.” She mixed well with international media who covered tennis and could converse on a level that surprised them.

2024 Kansas City Chiefs NFL Super Bowl and Playoff Odds | Sportsbook Wire

Kansas City Chiefs NFL Futures Odds NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Thursday at 11:24 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub. Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600 (Bet $100 to win $600) Odds to Make the Playoffs: -500 (Bet $500 to win $100) Odds to Win the AFC West: -160 (Bet $160 to win $100)

2020 NFL re-draft: Commanders land Justin Herbert, Lions get Jalen Hurts | Sports Illustrated

32. Chiefs: J.K. Dobbins, RB Original pick: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Remember when everyone expected CEH to be the next fantasy football star just because he played in Kansas City? It’s been a rough two-year stretch for the running back after a promising rookie season. Dobbins has also had his ups and downs after missing all of the 2021 season due to injury, but he found his stride late last season and has flashed with a career average of 5.9 yards per carry in 23 games played.

Vikings plan to release RB Dalvin Cook, source says | ESPN

The Vikings are expected to try to trade Cook one more time Thursday, and if they are unable to, they plan to process his release Friday, according to a source. Either way, this will bring an end to Cook’s six-year tenure in Minnesota. The Miami Dolphins are expected to have an interest in signing Cook once he is released, sources told Schefter. Cook, who turns 28 in August, was set to take up $14.1 million in cap space for 2023 and was due to earn $11 million if he spent the season with the Vikings. Those are big numbers for an aging running back who surpassed 1,500 touches in his career last season.

Giants cancel practice; Jets, Commanders, Eagles move indoors as Canadian wildfire smoke harms air quality | CBS Sports

The poor air quality is affecting NFL teams as well, as the New York Jets will practice indoors on Thursday due to the smoky conditions, per ESPN. They’ll be joined by the Washington Commanders, who will also practice in their bubble today, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. The Eagles announced they, too, will be practicing indoors, while their rival New York Giants won’t practice at all, calling off Thursday’s work “just to let this thing settle down.”

Chiefs’ Blaine Gabbert on Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes: ‘Maniacal perfectionists’

After coming over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert sees similarities between his old coworkers and his new ones. “They are maniacal perfectionists,” the backup said of current teammate Patrick Mahomes and former teammate Tom Brady at the podium on Thursday after Day 9 of organized team activities (OTAs). “And I mean that in the most endearing way possible. They are of the two best, in my opinion, to ever play the game.” The former Missouri quarterback signed with Kansas City in April after spending three seasons in Tampa — the last two with Brady. Blaine Gabbert loves the #Chiefs O-Line: “With (

Frank Clark to me on why he chose the #Broncos on FaceTime: "The situation with Sean Payton is good for me. I get to play alongside Randy Gregory and stay in my in division that I am very familiar with. I also want to help the Broncos get back to the mountain top." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 8, 2023

