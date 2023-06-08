Chiefs’ OTAs Day 9: Full absentee list, key injury update

Kansas City Chiefs rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah participated in team scrimmage periods on Day 9 of the club’s organized team activity (OTA) session, which was open to the media on Thursday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted that this year’s first-rounder had offseason thumb surgery and a hamstring injury, but he is now good to go.

“[Felix has] worked through all that, and he’s back in the swing,” said Reid. “Looks like he’s feeling better every day, which is a good thing.”

While Anudike-Uzomah was a full participant, 11 members of the roster we absent: tight end Blake Bell, linebacker Leo Chenal, tight end Jody Fortson, defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Jerick McKinnon, running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Justyn Ross, right guard Trey Smith, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, cornerback Jaylen Watson and defensive tackle Turk Wharton.

For the third media look in a row, cornerback Trent McDuffie was at practice without a helmet. Safety Mike Edwards did not have a helmet for the second consecutive media viewing. Offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick had a helmet and was working on Thursday after watching from the sideline during the first two open looks.

Jones, McKinnon, Pacheco and Wharton have been absent for every media look of Chiefs OTAs. Pacheco (offseason surgeries) and Wharton (ACL tear) are presumably rehabbing. Sneed was seen without a helmet on Day 3 but did not take the field on Day 6 or Day 9. After Day 3, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that holding both McDuffie and Sneed back is precautionary.

Bell was absent for the second consecutive open session. Tight end Travis Kelce, tackle Donovan Smith, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and wide receiver Kadarius Toney — who were not at practice on Day 6 — were present for Day 9.

As a reminder, the 10 OTA sessions leading up to the mandatory minicamp (June 13-15) are voluntary, so there is no official injury report. Media members are only invited to one practice a week, so it is challenging to glean definitive insight from an absentee list.

Voluntary OTAs conclude on Friday with Day 10. The media is invited to all three mandatory minicamp practices beginning on Tuesday of next week.